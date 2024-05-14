WATCH: Jelly Roll and Limp Bizkit Collide for Live Cover of The Who's "Behind Blue Eyes"

The crossover you never knew you needed is here. Nu-metal icon Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit fame headlined Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

When it came time to perform their cover of The Who's "Behind Blue Eyes," Durst deemed it essential to have someone who could match his edge. Who better to tag team the classic from their 2003 Results May Vary album than the red hot country sensation Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll and Fred Durst Have Great Chemistry

Durst introduced Jelly Roll to biblical scale, telling the crowd he needed an "angel" to come and "save me." Perhaps it's a nod to Jelly Roll's duet with Lainey Wilson, "Save Me." Or maybe Durst was leaning into the grandiosity of his entrance, to big up the scale of Jelly Roll's importance.

Regardless, the country heavyweight powered through the rest of the 3rd verse and finished the duet with a hug.

After the show, Durst shared a post on Instagram, spreading love once more. "Once in a while, every once in a while, you get blessed and you run into an angel," Durst says as he turns the camera over to Jelly Roll. Trying to play it cool with his husky voice, he jests, ""An oversized one, baby, in a black ball cap like Johnny Cash!"

The love is deeply apparent from Durst and his fans feel the same. Jelly Roll is a deeply tender and raw artist who reveals the deeply complex nature of his struggles in life. In part, his audience is deeply devoted to him because he's someone they can relate to.

Jelly Roll isn't stopping at a one-off performance. In August, he kicks off his Beautifully Broken Tour. He's taking it as an opportunity to personally connect with anyone who listens to his songs for help. "My music's something you listen to that really gets you through something, and it means so much to stand in front of them and meet as many them as I can every night," he expresses, "I wish I could have lunch with anybody my song's ever helped."