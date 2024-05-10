In a previous interview with Takin A Walk, Jelly Roll opened up going to school. Specifically, he remembered his middle school He said, "I walked into middle school. I went to this school called Cameron Middle School on Murster Road. It was across the street from the JC Napier Project Homes. And so, needless to say, I was one of seven white kids at the whole school. Right? And I would walk every day by the breakfast because you get free breakfast at school and they would always be sitting outside of the lunchroom, pounding on the table and rapping. So I'd say maybe my seventh grade year, sixth grade year, I finally got the courage to go over and see if I could fit in the mix."