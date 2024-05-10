Jelly Roll recently returned to his alma mater Antioch High School. He met with current high school students and shared his story with them to inspire them. In a Facebook post, Antioch High School said that Jelly Roll "graced us with his presence."

He also had a surprise for the school's band. He announced that the will open the 2024 CMA Fest. "Not only did he listen to the works of several students and perform some of his own songs, but his speech to our scholars was nothing short of inspiring," the school said.

Jelly Roll Opens Up About School

In a previous interview with Takin A Walk, Jelly Roll opened up going to school. Specifically, he remembered his middle school He said, "I walked into middle school. I went to this school called Cameron Middle School on Murster Road. It was across the street from the JC Napier Project Homes. And so, needless to say, I was one of seven white kids at the whole school. Right? And I would walk every day by the breakfast because you get free breakfast at school and they would always be sitting outside of the lunchroom, pounding on the table and rapping. So I'd say maybe my seventh grade year, sixth grade year, I finally got the courage to go over and see if I could fit in the mix."

He continued, "And I walked in and they would freestyle about teachers and stuff that was happening in middle school. And I came in, and I think I made a joke about running from a principal and him catching me because I was fat, because I was a big kid too. And whatever the line was, I just remember watching 100 black kids in the hallway lose their s—t."