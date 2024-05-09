Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Mourn Death Of Singer's Father-In-Law Bill — Fans Send Prayers

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO are going through a tough time. Bunnie announced that her father Bill has passed away following a battle with cancer.

She shared the sad news on social media, sharing several pictures of her father throughout his life. One featured a tender encounter with herself, Jelly Roll, and her father. She captioned the images, "Hey Bill, I'm going to miss you. ? You are still my favorite rock star & my hero ? This one's going to hurt. Rest easy & don't make too many angels fall in love."

In response to the sad news, several fans sent their prayers and condolences. Like death, cancer is an universal factor that many people deal with. I've had my own experiences with my dad having cancer. It's never easy seeing someone you love go through this immense pain and difficulty. But from the sounds of it, Bill was a fighter until the end.

One fan wrote, "Awwww I'm so sorry babe ???????? my dad will be gone 1 year in July... it's tough! Thinking of you! I loved bill!"

Another commented that Bill would be proud of all that Bunnie XO has accomplished. They wrote, "I am soooooo glad he got to see what you're growing into! Think about it, just wow. ? ? He needed to see that shit down here and God made sure of it. Now he's got the best view of all, from the sky. Hugs!!!!!!!"

Another commented, "Oh God I'm so so sorry ? aww my heart no words." One fan said they also lost their parents and could relate, writing, "I lost my mom and dad too ? We're built for it, sorry you know this pain." Another wrote, "Thinking of you, my love. All my love, light and thoughts coming to you, sweet girl. Love you so much."

Jelly Roll Has Tender Moment With Father-In-Law

Jelly Roll was close with his father-in-law and supported him through his battle with Stage 4 cancer. Towards the end, Bill was confined to a motorized wheelchair but remained strong and upbeat. In a TikTok, Jelly Roll and Bill had a nice exchange.

"How's my son?" Bill asked shaking the singer's hand. "You're looking good, man," Jelly responded. The encounter warmed Bunnie XO's heart. Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's tragic news comes just hours after the singer triumphally completed a 5K. Jelly Roll is trying to better himself. We'll wish them happier times ahead.