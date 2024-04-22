Bunnie XO Says Internet Trolls Bullied Jelly Roll Off Social Media: "Tired Of Being Bullied About His F--king Weight"

Jelly Roll is trying to stay away from social media as much as he can. According to his wife Bunnie XO, internet trolls bullied Jelly Roll about his weight so much that he called it quits.

In a clip from her upcoming podcast, Bunnie XO got real about internet trolls, saying they began to take a mental toll on Jelly Roll's mental wellbeing. He ended up stepping back from his social media platforms as a result. In particular, trolls reportedly targeted and made fun of his weight.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f*cking weight," she said. It was difficult for her to see him go through that. "And that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

She said that Jelly Roll is a really sensitive person with a lot of vulnerabilities. As such, the criticism really hurt him.

"My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him," she said. "The internet can say whatever the f*ck they want about you, and they say, 'Well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f*ck we're not..."

Likewise, Bunnie XO wanted to make a point about bullying. She said people never know what someone is going through. She said, "Do you know how many people kill themselves from being bullied a year? Enough is enough. Don't bully people, because you never know where they are mentally."

Jelly Roll Talks Weight Loss

Jelly Roll has been on a journey of self-improvement. He recently documented that he lost more than 70 pounds. The singer is feeling better than he previously did. "I'm probably down 70-something pounds," he said.

Jelly Roll has been working out every day. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week," he said "I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

He continued saying that he felt good and planned to shed more weight.

"I feel really good," he said. "I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds.] If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour," he added.