Watch: George Strait And Chris Stapleton Perform A Rousing Rendition Of New “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame"

Let's just say that it's a good day to be a George Strait fan. The country music legend just announced his next studio album, and he even recently gave audiences a little sample.

Strait made his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday that much sweeter by demoing an unreleased song. The icon got a little help from Chris Stapleton to properly sing the tune. That's right Strait and Stapleton are joining forces, and I can already say that the collaboration is going to be downright iconic.

Admittedly the recording below isn't the best audio quality, but it's already giving fans a sample of what's to come. Strait and Stapleton performed "Honkey Tonk Hall of Fame." In my opinion, their voices gelled well together. They reached a nice harmony that's sure to make this one an easy song to listen to.

Likewise, I think the title of the song is appropriate as I can easily imagine the tune playing some honkey tonks down in Music City. Strait took to social media to announce the new album. Well, his PR team did anyways. Listeners can look forward to Cowboys And Dreamers coming in the near future.

Strait's account wrote, "What an unforgettable night on Saturday at @LucasOilStadium as George kicked off his stadium shows for 2024! The excitement didn't stop there, as he announced his forthcoming studio album, #CowboysandDreamers and brought out @ChrisStapleton to perform their first-ever collaboration, 'Honky Tonk Hall of Fame.'"

George Strait Fans Are Having A Good Day

Strait fans are already digging the new song and look forward to the promise of new music. Several took to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts on the performance. One person wrote, "Everyone has to loves this mans music this is why he is the king of country music."

Another welcomed the return of real country. They said that other singers should take some notes, writing, "Oh yeah now that's country. Take notes nashville the king has returned."

Yet another wrote, "Beautiful song..just love it..that is why George Strait will stay the king of country music." Of course, some fans were taken by Strait's looks. One person wrote, "He is still as handsome as ever. And his music is fantastic. You can't help but love George Strait." There's only one George Strait to be sure.