WATCH: 'American Idol' Has Fans Emotional With Their Tribute To Late Singer Mandisa

American Idol took time on Monday to honor the late singer Mandisa. The musician was a finalist on Season 5 of the show finishing ninth in the competition.

To celebrate Mandisa's life, American Idol brought back Colton Dixon, Melinda Doolittle, and Danny Gokey. They performed a rendition of "Shackles" by Mary Mary. It was the song that Mandisa performed all the way back in 2006 for the show. She said the song was important to her "because it's a testimony that there's nothing too hard for God."

After the performance, each took the time to remember the late gospel singer.

"I've known her for over twenty years," Doolittle said. "We started off singing background in sessions together. And then she got on Idol, and I cheered for her, and I came the next season, and she cheered for me. That is my girl through and through."

Gokey said, "She was a cheerleader for other people's music." Mandisa supported the singer when he got dropped from a record label, saying Mandisa "had the biggest voice for me."

Dixon said, "I think she came in praising, I think she left praising. We're going to miss her, but our loss is heaven's gain."

'American Idol' Mourns Mandisa

In response to the tribute, several fans got emotional. One person wrote, "So great to see these idols together Colton Dixon, Danny Gokey and Melinda Doolittle! She was a great friend to Mandisa for over 20 years! Beautifully done! Rest in Heaven Mandisa!"

Another wrote, "Our BEAUTIFUL, Sweet, & Beloved Angel Mandisa is smiling down from Heaven. You three definitely made her, & so many of Us who Love her PROUD!! Mandisa is singing in "The Angels Choir!!"

American Idol also released a statement about Mandisa's passing. "Mandisa was an adored icon on American Idol and in the music industry," the show said in a statement. "She had become a platinum-selling artist and had won several Grammys for her music. Her passing has left everyone on the show heartbroken, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family."

Host Ryan Seacrest previously held a moment of tribute for the late singer after her passing. "We wanted to take a moment to honor a dear member of the Idol family who we sadly lost this week — Mandisa," Seacrest said. "She was an inspiration on the show and beyond. Our hearts go out to her family and all of those, like us, who called her a friend."