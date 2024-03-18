Watch: 'American Idol' Dave Fio Moves Fans With Emotional Cover of "Save Me" By Jelly Roll

One American Idol hopeful captured his journey for sobriety in a poignant tribute to one of country music's biggest stars. Dae Fio put on a moving rendition of "Save Me" by Jelly Roll.

While Fio's voice showed talent and potential, it was his story that really moved both audiences as well as the judges. Fio explained that he chose Jelly Roll to singe because he connected with Jelly Roll's redemption story. He found inspiration in the country artist.

In response to the video, one person commented, "The growl & voice are touching. This guy is going to inspire so many people. He's going to save lives. His family, what a posse. I want to be in that family. He is supported & loved by lots of people & now America too."

Another wrote, "I love the fact that he's self motivated and isn't throwing himself a pity party like some contestants seem that they are."

At the time that he filmed his audition tape for the show, Fio doubted he would make it to the show. Taking a look at himself on tape, Fio didn't like the person that he saw.

"One day my cousin sent me a link and said American Idol auditions were coming up," Fio said. "I had bags under my eyes. Face was puffy. I didn't recognize the person. It was just this switch in my head. I thought, I'm not gonna get on American Idol and take this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and feel unhappy about myself."

Fio decided to get sober before auditioning on the show. He also went to the gym and decided to get in better shape.

That day I went sober, I hit the gym, I threw the bad food in the house away. It's been about 12 weeks and I'm down 65 pounds," he said. "Got me some department store clothes. I'm new boot goofin'."

'American Idol' Singer Delivers Powerful Performance of Jelly Roll

Judge Katy Perry praised Fio for his work on self-improvement. No matter what his voice sounded like, Perry wanted Fio to know that they appreciated his journey. She said, "I don't know what you sound like, but I need you in the crew."

When it came to Fio's performance, the judges were on the fence. Fio showed a rawness and certain power that made him stand out, but he needed some refinement. Judge Lionel Richie thought that Fio needed to develop his voice a little more before competing. Otherwise, Fio might not make it to the finals.

"What I would recommend is, put a little bit more work in," he said. However, Perry thought that Fio already showed that he had what it took to make it in the heated competition. Ultimately, it came down to Luke Bryan to make the final judgement on Fio and whether he would make it to Hollywood.

"Alright, Dave, you're going on a journey. It's a 'yes' from me," Bryan said.