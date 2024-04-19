Warwick Davis, 'Harry Potter,' Star Gives Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Wife Samantha: "A Huge Hole In Our Lives"

"She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes," he said. Davis said that his wife centered him in a way no other person could. She made him feel like he could accomplish anything and hit any goal. "It was like having a superpower. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3."

Warwick Davis Remembers Wife

According to Davis, his wife is the one who convinced Ricky Gervais to cast Davis in the latter travel series. The actor's children also gave their tributes to their mother. They wrote, "Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives. Mum is our best friend and we're honored to have received a love like hers."

Davis will remember his wife for her charitable work. Both she and Davis founded the charity Little People UK in 2012. The organization assists individuals with dwarfism. "She was passionate about helping people, without judgement. She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear," Davis said.

In recent years, Samantha experienced a decline in health. She struggled to move as she once did, but Davis said she was "determined that it would not impact her quality of life." Meanwhile, Disney offered their own tribute calling her a"beloved member of the UK film and TV community." They added, "Our thoughts are with the Davis family during this difficult time".