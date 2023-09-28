Michael Gambon, 'Open Range' Star and Dumbledore From 'Harry Potter,' Dies at 82

Sir Michael Gambon, the British actor best known for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, has died following a "bout of pneumonia," said a statement issued on behalf of his family on Sept. 28. He was 82 years old.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," the statement read. "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

The legendary Irish-born actor had an illustrious career across stage and screen. He won four BAFTA Awards for Best Actor, and received two Emmy nominations. In 1998, he received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

Gambon rose to prominence as the sleuth Philip Marlow in the 1980s Anglo-American TV miniseries The Singing Detective. He made an indelible mark on the fantasy genre when he took over the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, stepping in after the death of original Dumbledore, Richard Harris, in 2002.

In 2003, he strode seamlessly into the Western genre as the ruthless Irish immigrant Denton Baxter in Kevin Costner's Open Range. Most recently, Gambon appeared in the 2019 Judy Garland biopic Judy, starring Renée Zellweger.

Jared Harris (Chernobyl), the son of Richard Harris and a fellow actor, paid tribute to Gambon on Twitter, writing, "A brilliant actor. I saw him on stage several times, and he lives unforgettably in my memory. He took over Dumbledore from my father, which was fitting as he over took Brando as my father's favourite actor."

Gambon was born in Ireland in 1940, and moved to London as a child. He is survived by his wife, Anne Gambon, and three sons.