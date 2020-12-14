Grab your white cowboy hat and start practicing those karate kicks because a "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot is on the way. "Supernatural" and "Gilmore Girls" star Jared Padalecki will star as a crime fighting Texas lawman for a new generation. The series will premiere on the CW on January 21, 2021.

Padalecki shared the teaser trailer for the new series on social media.

"It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart," Padalecki wrote on Twitter.

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

According to Deadline, the series is a straight reboot rather than a sequel, meaning Padalecki will play the role of Ranger Cordell Walker, which Chuck Norris made famous during the series original run. Padalecki will play a widower and father of two who returns to Austin, Texas after serving as an undercover officer for two years in a high profile case. He'll work alongside his new partner, who is one of the only women in Texas Rangers' history.

The series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke and executive produced by Dan Lin ("Lethal Weapon") and Dan Spilo ("Sunnyside").

The original "Walker, Texas Ranger," inspired by the film "Lone Wolf McQuade," premiered in 1993 and ran until 2001. In addition to series star Chuck Norris, the show co-starred Clarence Gilyard as Texas Ranger Sergeant James "Jimmy" Trivette, Sheree J. Wilson as Tarrant County Assistant D.A. Alexandra "Alex" Cahill, and Noble Willingham as retired Texas Ranger Captain C.D. Parker.

The original series was known for its strong moral code (and that awesome theme song) and while it was not always a critical favorite, it was one of the most successful television series of the '90s.