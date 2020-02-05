This Dill Pickle Soup Recipe Is Taking the World by Storm

If Jack Frost hasn't already shown up at your door, he will be visiting soon. To beat off the cold, you can't go wrong by going with a bowl of warm soup. The folks over at Noble Pig have this creative soup recipe to keep you warm this winter- a dill pickle soup recipe that everyone has gotta try.

Before you go running for the hills, you might want to give this recipe a second glance. Thousands of people have been chiming in on the interesting creation online. This easy recipe seems like a nice alternative to potato soup too since it's still hearty but a little less thick. I personally love pickles but understand that the sweet pickle flavor of the quintessential American snack isn't for everyone.

The soup comes with a pretty harmless cast of characters - potatoes, carrots, chicken stock, sour cream, and all-purpose flour. But chopped pickles and pickle juice also make an appearance, so the finished product is sure to be an interesting one for those trying for the first time. If you are brave enough to make this soup for yourself, pucker up and watch this video. Who knew if you sauté pickles in a brothy cream mixture you get a delicious soup?

In the end, the soup certainly looks appetizing. Plus, it's relatively easy to make, with the total time for cook time and prep time only 40 minutes. Gather up the below ingredients and get ready to polish off a bowl (or two). No need for a slow cooker, instant pot or a crockpot. You can just pop this on medium heat in a large pot, whisking occasionally until it thickens and is ready to share. Interested in the nutrition facts? Well, it is a creamy soup -- but pickles are a good source of vitamin A!

Ingredients

5 1/2 cups of chicken broth

1 3/4 lbs russet potatoes

2 cups chopped carrots

1 cup chopped dill pickles (you can't really fit a whole dill pickle in the soup can you?)

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup flour

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup water

2 cups dill pickle juice

1 1/2 teaspoon table salt

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Optional garnishes: sliced dill pickles, fresh dill, and black pepper

So, the next time you are looking for ways to warm up on a cold evening, give this soup a try. Take a look at the full recipe here.

This post was originally published on October 8, 2018.

