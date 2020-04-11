Potatoes are pretty much the ideal side dish. Crispy, golden brown potatoes really can't get much better. But in case you're looking for a way to shake things up in the kitchen, we've found a new way to cook them that will have you drooling for more.
Fondant potatoes have been a favorite in France for decades. The simple and elegant dish infuses plenty of flavor into the soft and savory potatoes. The straight-forward recipe supplies the perfect side for your next family meal or dinner party.
You can watch the step-by-step process of how to make this tasty recipe in this video from Food Wishes.
Ingredients
- 3 large whole russet potatoes
- 2 tablespoons high-heat-resistant vegetable oil, such as grapeseed oil
- Salt and ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 4 sprigs thyme
- ½ cup chicken broth
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F
- Cut ends off potatoes, stand potatoes on end, peel from top to bottom. Cut each cylinder in half crosswise to make 6, 2-inch cylinders
- Place potatoes in cold water for 5 minutes
- Heat heavy oven-proof skillet over high heat. Pour in oil, heat until it shimmers slightly
- Place potato cylinder ends in hot oil and lower heat to medium-high. Pan-fry until potatoes are well-browned, about 5 to 6 minutes
- While cooking, season well with salt and pepper
- Flip potatoes to other ends, blot vegetable oil with a paper towel to remove it from skillet
- Add butter and thyme sprigs to skillet
- Use thyme sprig and tongs to paint butter over potatoes. Cook until butter foams and turns pale tan. Season with more salt and pepper
- Pour chicken stock into skillet and transfer skillet to the preheated oven
- Cook for about 30 minutes
- Potatoes should be tender and creamy inside. Before serving, allow potatoes to cool for about 5 minutes.
