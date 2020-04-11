Potatoes are pretty much the ideal side dish. Crispy, golden brown potatoes really can't get much better. But in case you're looking for a way to shake things up in the kitchen, we've found a new way to cook them that will have you drooling for more.

Fondant potatoes have been a favorite in France for decades. The simple and elegant dish infuses plenty of flavor into the soft and savory potatoes. The straight-forward recipe supplies the perfect side for your next family meal or dinner party.

You can watch the step-by-step process of how to make this tasty recipe in this video from Food Wishes.

Ingredients

3 large whole russet potatoes

2 tablespoons high-heat-resistant vegetable oil, such as grapeseed oil

Salt and ground black pepper

3 tablespoons butter

4 sprigs thyme

½ cup chicken broth

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F

Cut ends off potatoes, stand potatoes on end, peel from top to bottom. Cut each cylinder in half crosswise to make 6, 2-inch cylinders

Place potatoes in cold water for 5 minutes

Heat heavy oven-proof skillet over high heat. Pour in oil, heat until it shimmers slightly

Place potato cylinder ends in hot oil and lower heat to medium-high. Pan-fry until potatoes are well-browned, about 5 to 6 minutes

While cooking, season well with salt and pepper

Flip potatoes to other ends, blot vegetable oil with a paper towel to remove it from skillet

Add butter and thyme sprigs to skillet

Use thyme sprig and tongs to paint butter over potatoes. Cook until butter foams and turns pale tan. Season with more salt and pepper

Pour chicken stock into skillet and transfer skillet to the preheated oven

Cook for about 30 minutes

Potatoes should be tender and creamy inside. Before serving, allow potatoes to cool for about 5 minutes.

