vince-gill-pays-tribute-to-toby-keith-as-all-star-salute-set-for-cmt-music-awards

Vince Gill recently honored the late Toby Keith at Blake Shelton's "All for the Hall" concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma. During his Saturday night (March 30) performance, he delivered a moving rendition of his 1993 song "Go Rest High on That Mountain," inspired by the passing of his brother Bob.

Gill shared that he dedicated the heartfelt song to Shelton's late brother Richie and their fellow Oklahoma native, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Toby Keith. Keith passed away from stomach cancer in February.

Vince Gill shared that he felt compelled to do "something sweet" to commemorate their departed family members and Toby Keith. Clad in jeans and a blue and white flannel shirt, Gill played his acoustic guitar and passionately sang the poignant lyrics of "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

Footage of the powerful performance made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Vince Gill's Tribute to Toby Keith Foreshadowed An Upcoming All-Star CMT Music Awards Salute

In the wake of Vince Gill's tribute to Toby Keith, an all-star salute is planned for Sunday night's three-hour CBS telecast. According to Variety, the tribute will showcase performances by prominent figures in country music, including Lainey Wilson, alongside industry veterans Brooks & Dunn. Of course, Ronnie Dunn, a fellow Oklahoman, is part of the duo. Rocker Sammy Hagar, who had Keith featured on an episode of his TV series "Rock & Roll Road Trip" in 2022, will also be part of the lineup honoring the tribute.

Scheduled for what are described as special appearances honoring the late singer are Lukas Nelson and Roger Clemens. Of course, Lukas Nelson's father, Willie, collaborated with Keith on the hit duet "Beer for My Horses." Meanwhile, baseball legend Roger Clemens shared a close bond with Keith. The singer even inducted Clemens into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

CMT fans know that Toby Keith has a long history with the network. He hosted the CMT Music Awards back when it was dubbed the CMT Flameworthy Video Awards.

In 2003, he co-hosted the event alongside Pamela Anderson. That year, he clinched three trophies and emerged as the most-awarded artist of the night. Later in 2012, he shared the stage with Kristen Bell. His performances graced the show 13 times, including an impressive streak of 10 consecutive appearances. With 30 nominations under his belt, he secured victory seven times.