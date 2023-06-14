Country singer-songwriter Victoria Bailey found healing in sharing her heartbreak with fans through the vulnerable "Forever, You & I," a tender reflection on the lingering memories and phantom pains that hang around after a breakup -- from an all-too-empty home to missed holidays with an ex's parents.

"This one came simply from a place of heartbreak. It's raw, vocally and lyrically, and it was truly a healing song to write and even more so to record," Bailey tells Wide Open Country. "I was going through a breakup at the time and was also in the middle of recording this record. This was the last song written for it, and it truly couldn't be a better fit to the story of the record as a whole."

"This one pretty much poured out," Bailey continues. "I avoided writing it for a while, not wanting to sit in the vulnerability of the story behind it, truthfully. But it blossomed into one of my favorite songs I've ever written. Performing it live these past few months has surprised me a bit. I have found so much strength from watching people relate to these words and the feeling it gives. That's all I could ever hope for as a songwriter."

Listen to "Forever, You & I" below.

Bailey says the song fits her forthcoming album, A Cowgirl Rides On, "like a glove."

"This whole record is truly so raw and truthful," Bailey says. "It's gospel, and western and heartbreaking, and the most authentic piece I feel like I've released. My biggest intention with this record was to release something that sounds so true to how I perform these songs live, and it came to life exactly how I hoped for."

A Cowgirl Rides On is the follow-up to Bailey's 2020 record Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline.