Rooted in Country: Mike Gossin on Keith Urban's 'Somebody Like You'

As a member of the group Gloriana, which he formed alongside his brother, Tom, and Rachel Reinert and Cheyenne Kimball, Mike Gossin has been a force in the genre's pop-country scene for years, with songs such as "(Kissed You) Goodnight" and "Can't Shake You." Now, Gossin is gearing up to release his debut solo album, which finds him serving as a producer and writing and performing on every track.

When it comes to naming the country song that inspired him to write and perform, Gossin points to another pop country song that ruled early aughts country radio: Keith Urban's Golden Road- era gem "Somebody Like You."

"I remember when this came out, at the time, I was dating a girl. Her and her mom were both obsessed with Keith Urban and this was a while back -- I think CDs were still out at the time. They went to the store and bought it and they said 'You have to hear this.' They played it and I just remember [I was] absolutely blown away just by the sound, the writing, the pop sensibility of it. Even after all these years, I feel like, sonically, that record still stands strong," Gossin tells Wide Open Country. "At the time, I was living with my dad in an old 1800s farmhouse. He had some land and I had an 1994 Jeep Cherokee that was beat to heck. I remember just blasting that song, four wheeling through the fields with the sun out and just thinking 'Man, this is so cool. I want to write a song like this some day."

Gossin shared his cover of "Somebody Like You" exclusively with Wide Open Country readers.

Gossin recently teamed up with fellow Gloriana bandmember Cheyenne Kimball for "Let's Ride."

For more information on Mike Gossin, including upcoming tour dates, visit his official website or follow him on social media.