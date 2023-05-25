Sister duo The Pretty Wild fuse country music and alternative rock to create a sound that truly their own in the y'allternative sub-genre with songs like "Bettin' on Us," current single "On the Rock" and "Xanax and Champagne," penned by Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally and Old Dominion's Trevor Rosen. Their TikTok followers know they're as comfortable belting out Paramore and My Chemical Romance as they are with covering Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert.

And when it comes to the country music they were raised on, the duo points to a song by a country legend who wasn't afraid to think outside the box: Johnny Cash. "Ring of Fire," penned by June Carter Cash and Merle Kilgore and released by Cash in 1963, was a staple in the duo's home growing up and sisters Jill and Julia shared a performance of the song with Wide Open Country readers.

The Pretty Wild formed in Las Vegas and began playing live shows as teenagers. The duo has opened for Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Josh Turner, Eric Paslay, Granger Smith, The Ataris, Alien Ant Farm, Metro Station, Story of the Year and more.