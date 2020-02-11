Texas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Van Darien honors the men and women who helped build a nation on "American Steel," the latest release from her debut album Levee(out on April 10).
"The world we know is run on American steel, You can find it lying rusted in the barns & fields," Van Darien sings on the the slow-burning track, which celebrates the remnants of an industry that can be seen from rural Texas to the Rust Belt and beyond. "I might've been a richer man, if I hadn't tried to bend it to my will, Oh, this world we know is run on American steel."
Van Darien penned the song with her father, a mechanic and a welder, and Joey Green.
"The idea for 'American Steel' was heavily inspired by the life of my dad, who actually became a collaborator on the track," Van Darien tells Wide Open Country. "My father is a mechanic and a welder, and he contributed the first verse of this song which really centered the lyrics from his perspective. Joey Green and I wrote this song about a metal worker & the things they create that stand the test of time."
Listen to "American Steel" below.
Levee was produced by Steven Cooper and JD Tiner at East Nashville's Glass Onion Studio and features contributions from Brandy Zdan, Owen Beverly (Indianola), Thayer Serrano (MGMT, Drive-by Truckers), Mando Saenz and Joey Green. The album also includes two songs co-written with Maren Morris.