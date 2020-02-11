Texas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Van Darien honors the men and women who helped build a nation on "American Steel," the latest release from her debut album Levee (out on April 10).

Van Darien penned the song with her father, a mechanic and a welder, and Joey Green.

"The idea for 'American Steel' was heavily inspired by the life of my dad, who actually became a collaborator on the track," Van Darien tells Wide Open Country. "My father is a mechanic and a welder, and he contributed the first verse of this song which really centered the lyrics from his perspective. Joey Green and I wrote this song about a metal worker & the things they create that stand the test of time."

Listen to "American Steel" below.

Levee was produced by Steven Cooper and JD Tiner at East Nashville's Glass Onion Studio and features contributions from Brandy Zdan, Owen Beverly (Indianola), Thayer Serrano (MGMT, Drive-by Truckers), Mando Saenz and Joey Green. The album also includes two songs co-written with Maren Morris.

Levee is available for pre-order here.

For more information on Van Darien, visit her official website.

'American Steel' Lyrics:

The world we know is run on American steel

You can find it lying rusted in the barns & fields

I might've been a richer man, if I hadn't tried to bend it to my will

Oh, this world we know is run on American steel

I probably broke my hands on American steel

48 ounces coming down on an anvil

A dozen busted knuckles, & 30-some odd years in this mill

I proudly broke my hands on American steel

American steel mill, the hottest hell on earth

All that we build here will outlive all of us

The framework to an empire, the truss rod in this guitar,

The strength in where the rubber meet the road

It's in the world all around, from the sky down to the ground,

We were forged by American steel

It takes a patient man when it comes to moving mountains

Sparks that fly can burn your eyes,

Heat will rise and rain down like a fountain

It takes patient man when it comes to moving mountains

American Steel mill, the hottest hell on earth

All that we build here will outlive all of us

The framework to an empire, the truss rod in this guitar,

The strength in where the rubber meet the road

It's in the world all around, from the sky down to the ground,

We were forged by American steel

