Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Key to Happy Long Distance Relationship — Establish a "Three Week Rule"

Valerie Bertinelli has a new boyfriend, and she's revealing the secret to a happy long-distance relationship. She said they've established a three-week rule when it comes to dating.

"We never go longer than that without seeing each other," Bertinelli told People. "After all, it's about finding the joy in life and sharing it." It's an important rule for the celebrity considering how busy she stays.

Bertinelli also went into more detail on the relationship, calling it "unlike any connection I've ever felt." She also described it as "Mature, kind, thoughtful, patient." Bertinelli was famously married to rock star Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. She then married Tom Vitale in 2011, divorcing in 2022.

"I'm glad it's happening. But it's like, what the heck is happening? It's a seesaw of emotions," she said.

According to Bertinelli, her new boyfriend is a writer who is 10 years younger than her. The two met several years ago after he commented on one of her Instagram posts. From there, their relationship blossomed from acquaintances into friends and now into romantic partners. Bertinelli said something jus clicked between them. She said that things didn't really pick up to early this year. He would often message her every few months, but the two spoke on the phone in January. From there, things quickly grew.

"I thought he was interesting," she said. "It was strictly platonic, but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar. A comfort level. He felt like a kindred spirit."

Valerie Bertinelli Talks New Relationship

The only issue is that Bertinelli lives on the West Coast and her boyfriend lives on the East Coast. The two decided to make this long distance relationship work.

"I was very guarded, as was he," Bertinelli said. "His voice had the most beautiful timbre. I was like 'Oh, I can't talk to this man right now because that's really sexy.' We both had strong feelings, trying not to admit them. We finally said, 'Why are we doing this? It's going to be challenging because it's long distance but why not? You only live once."

Bertinelli met him in New York City in March. Since then, they've established their three week rule. She said, "I'm driving up to meet him, and he's already at the hotel standing outside," she recalls of their first meeting. "I just jump out of the car, and I run to him, and I hug him. It was the best hug. I immediately felt like I was home. This is where I belong, in this man's arms. It all feels incredibly right."