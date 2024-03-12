Unreleased Taylor Swift Rerecording Featured in Doc About NFL Team, and it's Not the Chiefs

A preview of a new version of "Look What You Made Me Do" can be heard.

Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) may not be here quite yet, but fans can hear a preview of the singer-songwriter's rerecorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do" in a new NFL documentary series. The Apple TV+ docuseries, "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," features a brief clip of the song in one scene.

According to People, the song makes its debut in the show's March 8 episode. While former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola talks about Tom Brady's comeback after his infamous "Deflategate" scandal, "Look What You Made Me Do" plays in the background.

"The king is back. Here he goes. Watch him get pissed off and go," says Amendola, as the song plays.

ESPN columnist Howard Bryant also comments on the moment in the series.

"Don't underestimate someone who's got something to prove, somebody playing with a certain anger level, a certain fury, a certain need for recompense," he says.

"The Dynasty: New England Patriots," which follows the past 20 years of the championship team, premiered on Feb. 16. The docuseries is produced by Imagine Documentaries and directed and executive produced by Matt Hamachek.

The documentary marks the second glimpse into Reputation (Taylor's Version) and the new version of "Look What You Made Me Do." The song also played in the teaser clip for the Amazon Prime Video series, "Wilderness," released in August 2023. When released, Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be the fifth installment of her rerecorded albums. The rerecording project began after the singer was unable to purchase her masters from her previous record label.

It's unclear when the new version of the 2017 album will be released, as Swift is currently in the midst of promoting her new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The singer surprised fans with news of the album during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards. The album is slated for release on April 19.