Tyler Hynes Reacts to Passing of 'Three Wise Men and a Baby' Co-Star Chris Gauthier

The 'Once Upon a Time' and Hallmark actor has passed away at 48.

Chris Gauthier, known for his many appearances in Hallmark projects as well as the TV series "Once Upon a Time," has passed away at the age of 48. His manager confirmed the news to TV Line on Sunday, Feb. 26. His agency, TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent, released a statement obtained by People.

"We can confirm that our friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48 after a brief illness," the statement read. "As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."

Gauthier appeared in numerous Hallmark movies throughout his career, including "Three Wise Men and a Baby," "The Christmas Promise," and "Ms. Christmas Comes to Town." The Hallmark Channel posted a tribute to the actor in an Instagram post.

"We are sorry to hear about the passing of Chris Gauthier," it read. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans."

"Three Wise Men and a Baby" co-star Tyler Hynes commented on Hallmark's post with a simple white heart and dove emoji and shared the post in his stories.

Nikki DeLoach also reacted in the comments with wishes to Gauthier's loved ones. "Sending so much love to his family and friends."

Colin O'Donoghue, who played "Once Upon a Time"'s Captain Hook to Gauthier's Mr. Smee, also posted a heartfelt tribute, sending love to the late actor's wife Erin and sons Ben and Sebastian.