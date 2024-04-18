Tyler Hubbard Has Bad News For Florida Georgia Line Fans

Florida Georgia Line hasn't performed together since 2022. With both artists going solo, Tyler Hubbard has some bad news for fans hoping for a reunion.

Speaking with People, Hubbard opened up about his new album Strong, which dropped on April 12. Hubbard said he has no interest in reuniting with Brian Kelley. He wished his former music partner well, but he explained that the two are on separate paths now.

He said, "I'm happy for BK, and I hope he's happy and that he's doing his thing and I'm doing my thing. I want only good things for him, and I wish him the best."

Hubbard reflected on his time with Kelley positively and wouldn't trade any of it. However, he doesn't forsee a reunion happening, which may come as a blow to fans. He said, "It was a cool season of life, and I wouldn't trade it for the world, but I don't want it back. I'm in a way different place, and I wouldn't trade it."

Kelley said something similar last year. He denied that Florida Georgia Line was going to be picking up where they took off. He said, "Respectfully, I can tell you that's not happening."

Florida Georgia Line Split In 2022

The duo announced the split in 2022 after rumors began to spread. Hubbard explained that they're taking a break, but it's apparent that break has turned into a full-blown split.

"I think 'taking a break' is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up," said Hubbard to People. "We're not going our separate ways," Kelley added. "We're taking a break from recording our music. We're being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we're both doing that with our music."

Hubbard and Kelley drew attention thanks to social media in 2020 prior to their split. Hubbard unfollowed Kelley online thanks to differing views around the presidential election. Hubbard opted not to stay friends with his music parter online. He said, "I even called him and told him, I said, 'Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your stories right now. So I'm just going to, so that's why I'm unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You're still my brother.' I just didn't want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn't a big deal."