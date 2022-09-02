Florida Georgia Line Play 'Last Official Concert' After 12 Years as a Duo

Florida Georgia Line played what Tyler Hubbard called the country duo's "last official concert" on Wednesday night (Aug. 31) at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul.

During a performance of "H.O.L.Y.," Hubbard reflected on a decade-plus journey alongside the other half of FGL, Brian Kelley.

"I just want to take a second because I don't want this moment to get lost tonight. I want to express our gratitude, from BK and myself, from the bottom of our heart man, for the last 12 years of our life that you guys have allowed us to do what we love," Hubbard said (as quoted by Country Now). "You've enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping somebody will show up to listen, so thank you guys man, it really, really means the world to us.

"I spent a lot of this afternoon thinking about the last 10 years and what this night means to us is the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us," he continued. "It's very exciting for us to look at what's ahead and see what's next and the next chapter is very exciting, but we want to [end] this chapter with you guys. So tonight, before we move onto the next song, can we sing this chorus one more time together?"

Advertisement

The introduction to that next chapter has already been penned for both members.

The Florida half of the equation, Kelley previewed things to come in 2021 with feel-good solo album Sunshine State of Mind. He's got a home state residency on the books as well as a role alongside Luke Wilson on the country-comedy podcast Uncle Drank.

Monroe, Ga. native Hubbard branched out that same year with Tim McGraw collaboration "Undivided" and followed that up in August with his Dancin' in the Country EP. Hubbard's debut solo album will follow in 2023. In addition, he'll be joining Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on an upcoming tour.

In between its 2012 debut album Here's to the Good Times and the more recent opening of its Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, the group shattered multiple chart records. For instance, 2012 single "Cruise" remains the best-selling digital country single of all-time, and its 24-week run atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart is second only to the 34-week reign of Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road." Similar ground was broken on the pop crossover end of the spectrum by "Meant to Be," a 2017 team-up with Bebe Rexha that made her the first woman to debut atop the country charts.

Advertisement

READ MORE: 10 Country Songs About Football For Your Game Day Playlist

Related Videos