Fans of old school country music may mostly be resistant to some of the newer trends, bands, and personalities in modern country and bluegrass, but there are few bands who can give lifelong country music fans that old time feeling while still pleasing the millennial and younger crowds like the Turnpike Troubadours. Essentially, if you don't like The Turnpike Troubadours there's a damn good chance you just don't like country music. The Oklahoma band, founded in 2005, has been writing and performing some of the best songs in country music for a while now.

Band members RC Edwards, Kyle Nix, Ryan Engleman, Evan Felker, Gabriel Pearson, and Hank Early combine Red Dirt grit with the folksiness of Texas country to create a type of music that is pure Americana -- the sort that appeals to Austin, Texas hipsters and small-town country folk alike.

The band announced an indefinite hiatus earlier this year, but we hope they'll be back making music very soon. Until then, we're looking back at our 10 favorite songs by the Turnpike Troubadours.

10. "The Housefire"

The band's favorite recurring character, Lorrie, makes yet another appearance in this tale of resilience that kicks off the band's 2017 album A Long Way From Your Heart.

9. "The Bird Hunters"

Soaring fiddles, hunting dogs, lifelong friends, and a broken relationship -- this song from the band's 2015 self-titled album has all the hallmarks of a Turnpike classic.

8. "Every Girl"

"Every Girl" is, frankly, a country masterpiece. If this song from the 2010 album Diamonds & Gasoline doesn't get you turned on to the band, we're not sure what will.

7. "Diamonds & Gasoline"

The title track to Diamonds & Gasoline is a stunning showcase of Evan Felker's songwriting prowess.

6. "7 & 7"

Any song even remotely about a whiskey drink (and a reckless relationship) deserves a spot on this list.

Read More: 10 Lyrics That Will Make You Fall in Love With the Turnpike Troubadours

5. "Pay No Rent"

"Pay No Rent," written by Evan Felker and John Fullbright for Felker's Aunt Lou, who passed away from cancer, is one of the band's most beautiful and poignant songs.

4. "Whole Damn Town"

If you've ever been to a Turnpike show, you know "Whole Damn Town" is always a crowd-pleaser.

3. "Long Hot Summer Day"

"Long Hot Summer Day" is one of the few cover songs the band has recorded, but they make this John Hartford classic their own.

2. "Gin, Smoke, Lies"

Never has a song about cheating sounded so good. "Gin, Smoke, Lies" kicks off the band's 2012 breakout album Goodbye Normal Street.

1. "Good Lord Lorrie"

It's tough to choose a favorite Turnpike Troubadours song (they're all great), but we're partial to this tune that made us all fall in love with the tough-talking, dominoes-playing, southwest Arkansas queen herself: "Good Lord Lorrie."

Now Watch: Songs Every Bruce Robison Fan Knows By Heart