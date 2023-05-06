Turnpike Troubadours Announce First Album in 6 Years, Share New Tour Dates

Turnpike Troubadours fans, the wait is over. The Oklahoma-based band has announced that they'll release their new album A Cat in the Rain on Aug. 25 via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers. The 10-track, Shooter Jennings-produced album is the band's first album in 6 years, following-up 2017's A Long Way From Your Heart.

The group, which was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame this past fall, previewed the album with the single "Mean Old Sun," along with a music video filmed at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom.

Recorded at Muscle Shoals' Fame Recording Studios and Dave's Room in Los Angeles, A Cat in the Rain is the Troubadours' first album since announcing their self-imposed hiatus in 2019.

"I have that same adrenaline rush again," band member Evan Felker told Rolling Stone. "Waiting around to put this album out, and getting to share it with other people. I would miss that if I weren't still doing it. I would miss making something, because I can't make anything else at this level."

The band will also kick off a headlining tour on Aug. 24 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts, Old 97's, Hayes Carll, Pony Bradshaw, Blackberry Smoke, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, The Avett Brothers and more will join the band for select dates.

A Cat in the Rain is available for pre-order here.

A Cat in the Rain Track List:

1. Mean Old Sun

2. Brought Me

3. Lucille

4. Chipping Mill

5. The Rut

6. A Cat in the Rain

7. Black Sky

8. Easy Side Love Song (Bottoms Up)

9. Three More Days

10. Won't You Give Me One More Chance

Turnpike Troubadours Tour Dates

July 21--Redmond, OR--FairWell Festival

July 26--New York, NY--Beacon Theater*

July 27--York, PA--York State Fair

July 29--Newport, RI--Newport Folk Festival

August 10--Nashville, TN--Ryman Auditorium?

August 11--Nashville, TN--Ryman Auditorium?

August 19--Palmer, AK--Alaska State Fair Inc

August 24--Lincoln, NE--Pinnacle Bank Arena+

August 25--Camdenton, MO--Ozarks Amphitheater§

August 26--Bonner Springs, KS--Azura Amphitheater#

September 3--Marietta, GA--Georgia Country Music Fest

September 15--St. Louis, MO--Enterprise Center^

September 16--Pryor, OK--Born & Raised Festival

September 23--Washington DC--The Anthem**

September 24--Cary, NC--Koka Booth Amphitheatre**

October 1--Memphis, TN--Mempho Music Festival

October 6--Monterey, CA--Rebels & Renegades

October 8--North Charleston, SC--Riverfront Revival Music Festival

October 20--Los Angeles, CA--The Greek Theater??

November 2--Huntsville, AL--Orion Amphitheater??

November 3--Tallahassee, FL--Donald L. Tucker Civic Center??

November 4--Orlando, FL--Orlando Amphitheater??

December 28--Fort Worth, TX--Billy Bob's§§

December 29--Fort Worth, TX--Billy Bob's?

December 30--Fort Worth, TX--Billy Bob's##

*with special guest Hayes Carll

?with special guest Pony Bradshaw

?with special guest Lance Roark

+with special guests The Avett Brothers and Muscadine Bloodline

§with special guest Muscadine Bloodline

#with special guests The Avett Brothers, Old 97's and Kaitlin Butts

^with special guests The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers

**with special guests Lucero and Reckless Kelly

??with special guest Morgan Wade

??with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Jason Boland & the Stragglers

§§with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard

##with special guest Miles Miller