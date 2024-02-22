'True Detective' Star Kali Reis Reacts to Fans Bashing Season 4 Finale

Some fans were less than satisfied with the season 4 finale of "True Detective," particularly with the way it tied into season 1, and many took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their displeasure. Now, Kali Reis, a former professional boxer who made her acting debut on "True Detective," is punching back.

Fanning the flames, franchise creator Nic Pizzolatto shared the negative reactions in an Instagram story. Pizzolatto was the sole writer and showrunner of "True Detective" Season 1 and stayed on as a co-writer for Seasons 2 and 3. He distanced himself from the fourth season, however, which ran with the added subheading "Night Country." While he stayed on as executive producer, Issa López took over as co-writer, director and showrunner for all episodes.

The negative comments he reposted called López's series "a hot mess," "lazy and nonsensical" as well as "disrespectful and insulting" to the seasons that came before.

Kali Reis, who starred in the fourth season alongside Jodie Foster, called out Pizzolatto for spreading the negative criticisms. "That's a damn shame," she wrote on X. "But hey I guess 'if you don't have anything good to share, s**t on others' is the new wave lol."

Pizzolatto has been critical of "Night Country" before. In since-deleted posts on Instagram, he called the tie-ins to Season 1 "so stupid." (via Variety). He also replied to a fan who took umbrage with Season 4, "I certainly did not have any input on this story or anything else. Can't blame me."

In response to those since-deleted posts, López expressed deep admiration for Pizzolatto's work and said that he was more than qualified to hold an opinion.

"I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he's entitled to them. That's his prerogative," she told Vulture.

"I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it," she added. "And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it's done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let's] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome."