Trisha Yearwood Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With New Haircut

Trisha Yearwood looks nearly unrecognizable in a carousel of Instagram photos that show off her recent hair transformation.

The first two of the three photos posted on Monday (Dec. 18) show the country singer, cookbook author and TV personality sporting a new look. Her voluminous blonde locks look amazing, as does the addition of bangs. In addition, she's wearing a seasonally-appropriate red blazer.

In the caption, Yearwood takes a page from her friend Lauren Alaina by sprinkling in a couple of bangs puns.

Closing out Vegas '23 with a bang," she wrote. "Special thanks to [Goodwill Glenda Style] for the gorgeous blonde balayage, Ray [from the Wynn Las Vegas Salon] for the bangin' haircut, and [Lypservice] for the glam. Those red lips tho! Merry Christmas, and love one another!"

Several celebrities praised Yearwood's new 'do, including Kristin Chenoweth, Martina McBride and Yearwood's stepdaughter, Allie Colleen.

"Welcome to the club!!! See you at the meetings!!! You look banging!!!!!," wrote former "Reba" star Melissa Peterman.

Yearwood tagged her post at The Colosseum at Cesar's Palace. Her husband Garth Brooks' final Vegas residency show of 2023 took place there last Saturday (Dec. 16).

What an EPIC 2023 at [Cesar's Palace]," Brooks wrote in a tweet that includes four live shots. "Thank YOU for showing up BIG every single night and bringing the party to Vegas! Can't wait to do this again in 2024!"

The Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency returns in 2024 for 18 additional dates, starting on April 18 and lasting through July.

"My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn't have picked a better place to play or better people to play for," Brooks shared in a press release.