Triple Murder Suspect In Arkansas Has Been Caught Following Statewide Manhunt

Arkansas Police have finally caught Stacy Lee Drake, who was connected to three homicides in Oklahoma. "Drake is separately wanted on multiple felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, with charges including aggravated robbery, carjacking, and murder," investigators claimed. The Arkansas State Police would release the following statement upon Drake's arrest.

"Drake was taken into custody without incident after a manhunt that began late Tuesday. The Arkansas National Guard and the Arkansas Division of Community Correction assisted in the search."

An earlier news release would specify the nature of Drake's suspected involvement in the homicides.

"Around 6:30 p.m. that evening, Sequoyah County deputies responded to a business near State Highway 64 and South 4670 Road regarding two deceased individuals. When deputies made entry into the structure, they found an adult male and female inside. Both sustained injuries consistent with homicide."

The victims' causes of death are still being determined by a medical examiner. Oklahoma investigators stated that a car Drake allegedly stole was found in Morrilton. Which is roughly 130 miles east of where the bodies were found in Sequoyah County.

Before being caught, it looked as if Drake intended to stay within forested areas as he purchased camping gear.

A Murder Suspect Has Been Caught Following A Two-Day Manhunt

Per WVTM, further details were given regarding the circumstances surrounding the case.

"[Drake] is the suspect in the death of Russell Thomas Andrews on May 14 at the Tuscaloosa Alcoholics Anonymous building, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Police said Drake was a transient in the area for several weeks who had given a fake name and thought he had eluded authorities.

The TVCU says Drake stole the victim's vehicle after the murder. Hours later, that vehicle was spotted on camera near the Arkansas-Oklahoma border. Arkansas State Police and several other local law enforcement agencies were searching for Drake. Who was last seen outside of a motel in Morrilton. ... Federal Judge David Proctor had ordered him to serve a period of supervised release there following a decade in prison in a 2010 Pickens County carjacking case."

Fortunately, Drake has been apprehended, unable to hurt anyone else in his path.