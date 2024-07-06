Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Performing With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift fans when he took to the stage. The Kansas City tight-end made a cameo as one of the dancers on stage during an Eras Tour performance.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast, Kelce opened up about how the performance came to be. He said it started as a joke that he had with Swift.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay (Taylor Swift). I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the' 1989? era?'" said Kelce. "She started laughing and was like, 'Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?' And I was just like, 'Are you...what? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me?' I've seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here."

Kelce ended up blending in well and adding an extra level of showmanship to his performance.

"It's such a fun, like playful part of the show. And it was like the perfect area or time for me to go up there, just be a ham, and have some fun," Travis said. "I played with Tay (Taylor Swift) and got her makeup right."

Travis Kelce Got Nervous

However, he did get nervous. He made it his one mission not to accidentally drop Swift.

"The one thing I told myself is, 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this. Do not drop Taylor on your way over (to)this d—n couch.' The golden rule was do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely."

Kelce's role in the show ended up going viral, and fans ate it up. One wrote, "Biggest catch he ever made." Another wrote, "I hope they get married they're so cute." Still another wrote,"He can't fumble with one of the richest women in the world in love with him, and being a hall of famer while still playing." Yet another wrote, "Buddy don't drop the football you cost me a parlay last year man hooked me man LOL."

They are definitely looking forward to more appearances from Kelce in the future.