Trace Adkins Shares 2020 'The Way I Wanna Go' Tour Dates

Once Trace Adkins wraps up his duties on good buddy Blake Shelton's Friends & Heroes Tour in late March, Adkins will prep for a spring and summer headlining tour billed as The Way I Wanna Go.

No word yet on opening acts for Adkins' headlining dates. Through March 21, he'll appear on Friends & Heroes bills with Shelton, John Anderson, Lauren Alaina and the Bellamy Brothers.

Press materials for Adkins' tour tease a new album, his first since 2017's Something's Going On. In addition, 2021 will mark Adkins' 25th anniversary as a Nashville recording artist.

Remaining Friends & Heroes Tour Dates:

Feb. 20 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Arena

Feb. 21 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Feb. 22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Feb. 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 5 - Glendale, CA - Gila River Arena

March 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

March 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

March 11 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

March 12 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

March 14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

March 19 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

March 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Trace Adkins' The Way I Wanna Go Tour Dates:

April 15 -- Lancaster, Penn. -- American Music Theatre

April 16 -- Warren, Ohio -- Packard Music Hall

April 17 -- Tiffin, Ohio -- The Ritz Theatre

April 18 -- Newark, Ohio -- Midland Theatre

April 19 -- Wheeling, W.V. -- Capitol Music Hall

May 7 -- Charleston, W.V. -- Clay Center

May 8 -- Waterloo, N.Y. -- Del Lago Resort & Casino

May 9 -- Charles Town, W.V. -- Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 15 -- Biloxi, Miss. -- IP Casino Resort & Spa

May 16 -- Vinton, La. -- Delta Downs Racetrack Casino

June 27 -- Peachtree, Ga. -- Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

July 2 -- Kettering, Ohio -- Fraze Pavilion

July 3 -- French Lick, Ind. -- French Lick Resort Casino

July 5 -- Dauphin, Man. Canada -- Dauphin's Countryfest

July 8 -- Chippewa Falls, Wisc. -- Northern Wisconsin State Fair

July 9 -- West Fargo, N.D. -- Red River Valley Fairgrounds

July 10 -- Mequon, Wisc. -- Gathering on the Green

July 11 -- Rhinelander, Wisc. -- Hodag Country Fest

July 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. -- Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

July 18 -- West Wendover, Nev. -- Peppermill Concert Hall

July 19 -- Cheyenne, Wyo. -- Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 29 -- Philadelphia, Miss. -- Neshoba County Fair

July 30 -- Taylorville, Ill. -- Tailgate N' Tallboys Festival

Aug. 1 -- Maquoketa, Iowa -- Jackson County Fair

Aug. 7 -- Little Current, Ontario, Canada -- Manitoulin Country Fest

Aug. 13 -- Sedalia, Mo. -- Missouri State Fair

Aug. 15 -- Imperial, Neb. -- Chase County Fair

Aug. 21 -- Lancaster, Clif. -- Antelope Valley Fair

Sept. 25 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. -- Oklahoma State Fair

Nov. 9-14 -- Tampa, Fla. -- Country Cruising 2020

