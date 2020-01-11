Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and his family are still living in Dallas after Romo officially retired from the NFL. After 14 seasons playing with the Cowboys, Romo has transitioned into his current role as an NFL commentator, which he actually has a knack for.

The Romo relocated to a new home in the Bent Tree Country Club in North Dallas back in 2016, but we're still not over his former Irving estate.

Romo's former home is a Mediterranean-style house with major curb appeal. It was listed for $1.05 million but realtor.com currently lists the estimated value at $1,016,700. While that's a pretty steep price, it's more conservative than many professional athlete's homes.

The Texas 5,551-square-foot Texas house sits in the gated community of Cottonwood Valley, surrounded by perfectly trimmed bushes and shrubbery for privacy. It was built in 1993 and has everything you could possibly need. With that many square feet, what more could you ask for?

The living areas are open and bright, with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows. The contemporary home decor is inviting and homey.

It looks like it was a wonderful place to raise kids. It's not hard to picture Romo and his wife Candice spending time playing the large space with their children; Jones McCoy, Rivers, and Hawkins Crawford. The boys' former rooms have an elegant and minimalist feel like the rest of the home. Only the best for an NFL star's family!

The master suite is spacious and flooded by light. The simple decor and white and cream pallet keep the rooms looking classic.

The best part of the home is definitely the backyard. The yard was made for entertaining with plenty of space to lounge around, a large pool and an in-ground hot tub.

It must have been quite an upgrade for the Romo family to leave this place. We can't wait to get a glimpse of their new digs!