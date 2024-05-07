Tom Selleck In Danger Of Losing Sprawling 65-Acre Ranch Thanks To 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation

Tom Selleck is facing a bit of a financial crisis now that Blue Bloods is coming to the end. The actor is fearful he will lose his sprawling 65-acre ranch. The ranch, located in Ventura, California, has been a retreat for the actor for years. However, Selleck is concerned he won't have the funds to hold onto it.

"You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place," he said, referring to the ranch, to CBS News.

"Seriously, that's an issue? If you stopped working?" host Tracy Smith asked.

"That's always an issue," Selleck said. "If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!" Selleck currently has no plans to stop working. He's currently planning to find more gigs when Blue Bloods ends. After all, he has a ranch to keep, and the actor says he needs to keep getting gigs to keep it.

"As an actor, you never lose — I don't lose, anyway — that sense that every time I finish a job, it's my last job," he said. "I like the fact that there's no excuses," he went on. "You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call 'the work,' and I love it. And I'd like to keep doing it."

Tom Selleck Talks Ranch Life

Selleck also previously opened up about living on a ranch. He said that he enjoys the privacy that it gives him.

"I'm a fairly private person,"the actor told People. "And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them."

When he's not busy shooting, Selleck retreats to his ranch. With Blue Bloods, the actor split his time in New York City and also in California as well. "My relationships and my ranch keep me sane," Selleck said.While he may be an actor, Selleck has never much liked the limelight.

"I knew intellectually what it would mean in terms of being a public person, but until you've lived it, there's no way to understand it," says Selleck. He wanted to escape."I had a feeling of, 'I don't think I'm cut out for this.' I quit Magnum, not because I didn't like it or I was tired of it. I was tired from it. And I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one."