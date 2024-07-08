Watch Jason & Travis Kelce Duet Toby Keith's "Should've Been A Cowboy" — Even The Late Singer Was A Fan

Can you believe the Kelce family jam out to some Toby Keith?! The two brothers showcase their love of the late country icon.

On an episode of their New Heights Podcast, the Kelce Duo peel the curtain back on their everyday lives, in and out of football. In part, Travis asks his brother Jason for a 'cow update.' Jason mentions that the herd is 'quickly getting bigger.' But Travis transfixes himself on singing Toby Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy." Then, the two join together in harmony to continue singing the iconic record. "So shocked you know that song," Jason Kelce says.

@traviskelce Love you #chiefskingdom but I’ve made the difficult decision to take this next year off and head on tour with Jason ? #newheights JUST KIDDING!! Wouldn’t trade my job for anything! ?? ♬ original sound - Travis Kelce

Afterward, Travis Kelce posted the clip of them bursting into song on his TikTok to promote the podcast episode. He captioned the video, "Love you #chiefskingdom but I've made the difficult decision to take this next year off and head on tour with Jason ? JUST KIDDING!! Wouldn't trade my job for anything! ??"

I guess we're going to have to wait for the Kelce family country album.

Toby Keith Adored The Kelce Family Tribute

Toby could hardly contain his joy at two of the NFL's biggest stars singing one of his biggest hit songs. He shared the video of the Kelce brothers singing on his Instagram story on January 29th. This marked only a week before Toby Keith passed away.

Toby had quietly grappled with the diagnosis of stomach cancer since 2021. However, the Keith family sadly announces his passing on February 5th, 2024. "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of the family at this time," the family writes in a statement.

Today marks Toby Keith's birthday. He would've been 63 years old. Perhaps we can mirror the Kelce boys and sing "Should've Been a Cowboy" in his honor.