Map Shows the Smallest Town in Every State

Pretty much everyone knows that New York City, with its 8.5 million residents, is the largest metropolis in the United States. But have you ever thought about the tiniest towns in America?

We explored the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data to create a nifty map that highlights the smallest towns in each state. Many of the nation's smallest towns have single-digit populations. Some are truly minuscule, like Hobart Bay, Alaska, with its single, solitary resident.

Check out the map below to see what the smallest town in your state is.

Some of the towns you may have even heard of, like Centralia, Pa. In 1962, a fire started in a Centralia coal mine and has never stopped burning. That small town was the inspiration behind the video game and subsequent movie Silent Hill.

Surprisingly, our smallest state, Rhode Island, has the largest tiny town. Watch Hill has 154 residents.

If you're a fan of country music, you might think that the smallest town in Texas is Luckenbach with its population sign declaring three residents and its famous slogan, "Everybody's Somebody in Luckenbach." But Luckenbach is technically an unincorporated community, and no one -- not one person -- actually lives there, so it doesn't count as Texas's tiniest town.

Alabama

McMullen

Alaska

Hobart Bay

Arizona

Willow Canyon

Arkansas

Magnet Cove

California

Little Grass Valle

Colorado

Fulford

Connecticut

Fenwick

Delaware

Hartley

Florida

Brewster

Georgia

Tate City

Hawaii

Manele

Idaho

Warm River

Illinois

Valley City

Indiana

River Forest

Iowa

Beaconsfield

Kansas

Freeport

Kentucky

South Park View

Louisiana

Mound

Maine

Littlejohn Island

Maryland

Port Tobacco Village

Massachusetts

Popponesset Island

Michigan

Pilgrim

Minnesota

Funkley

Mississippi

Satartia

Missouri

Mound

Montana

Elkhorn

Nebraska

Monowi

Nevada

Logan Creek

New Hampshire

Blodgett Landing

New Jersey

Tawistock

New Mexico

Newkirk

New York

Daring Harbor

North Carolina

Dellview

North Dakota

Ruso

Ohio

Rendville

Oklahoma

Lotsee

Oregon

Lonerock

Pennsylvania

Centralia

Rhode Island

Watch Hill

South Carolina

Smyrna

South Dakota

Hillsview

Tennessee

Saulsbury

Texas

Guerra

Utah

Bonanza

Vermont

East Montpelier

Virginia

Mappsburg

Washington

Laurier

West Virginia

Thurmond

Wisconsin

Odanah

Wyoming

Lost Springs

This post was originally published in 2016.

