Map Shows the Smallest Town in Every State

Pretty much everyone knows that New York City, with its 8.5 million residents, is the largest metropolis in the United States. But have you ever thought about the tiniest towns in America?
We explored the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data to create a nifty map that highlights the smallest towns in each state. Many of the nation's smallest towns have single-digit populations. Some are truly minuscule, like Hobart Bay, Alaska, with its single, solitary resident.
Check out the map below to see what the smallest town in your state is.
Some of the towns you may have even heard of, like Centralia, Pa. In 1962, a fire started in a Centralia coal mine and has never stopped burning. That small town was the inspiration behind the video game and subsequent movie Silent Hill.
Surprisingly, our smallest state, Rhode Island, has the largest tiny town. Watch Hill has 154 residents.
If you're a fan of country music, you might think that the smallest town in Texas is Luckenbach with its population sign declaring three residents and its famous slogan, "Everybody's Somebody in Luckenbach." But Luckenbach is technically an unincorporated community, and no one -- not one person -- actually lives there, so it doesn't count as Texas's tiniest town.
Alabama
McMullen
Alaska
Hobart Bay
Arizona
Willow Canyon
Arkansas
Magnet Cove
California
Little Grass Valle
Colorado
Fulford
Connecticut
Fenwick
Delaware
Hartley
Florida
Brewster
Georgia
Tate City
Hawaii
Manele
Idaho
Warm River
Illinois
Valley City
Indiana
River Forest
Iowa
Beaconsfield
Kansas
Freeport
Kentucky
South Park View
Louisiana
Mound
Maine
Littlejohn Island
Maryland
Port Tobacco Village
Massachusetts
Popponesset Island
Michigan
Pilgrim
Minnesota
Funkley
Mississippi
Satartia
Missouri
Mound
Montana
Elkhorn
Nebraska
Monowi
Nevada
Logan Creek
New Hampshire
Blodgett Landing
New Jersey
Tawistock
New Mexico
Newkirk
New York
Daring Harbor
North Carolina
Dellview
North Dakota
Ruso
Ohio
Rendville
Oklahoma
Lotsee
Oregon
Lonerock
Pennsylvania
Centralia
Rhode Island
Watch Hill
South Carolina
Smyrna
South Dakota
Hillsview
Tennessee
Saulsbury
Texas
Guerra
Utah
Bonanza
Vermont
East Montpelier
Virginia
Mappsburg
Washington
Laurier
West Virginia
Thurmond
Wisconsin
Odanah
Wyoming
Lost Springs
This post was originally published in 2016.
