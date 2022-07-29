Wide Open Country
Smallest Town
Places

Map Shows the Smallest Town in Every State

By |
Pretty much everyone knows that New York City, with its 8.5 million residents, is the largest metropolis in the United States. But have you ever thought about the tiniest towns in America?

We explored the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data to create a nifty map that highlights the smallest towns in each state. Many of the nation's smallest towns have single-digit populations. Some are truly minuscule, like Hobart Bay, Alaska, with its single, solitary resident.

Check out the map below to see what the smallest town in your state is.

Wide Open Country

Some of the towns you may have even heard of, like Centralia, Pa. In 1962, a fire started in a Centralia coal mine and has never stopped burning. That small town was the inspiration behind the video game and subsequent movie Silent Hill.

Surprisingly, our smallest state, Rhode Island, has the largest tiny town. Watch Hill has 154 residents.

If you're a fan of country music, you might think that the smallest town in Texas is Luckenbach with its population sign declaring three residents and its famous slogan, "Everybody's Somebody in Luckenbach." But Luckenbach is technically an unincorporated community, and no one -- not one person -- actually lives there, so it doesn't count as Texas's tiniest town. 

Check your state below to see what the smallest town is.

Alabama

McMullen 

Alaska

Hobart Bay 

Arizona

Willow Canyon 

Arkansas

Magnet Cove 

California

Little Grass Valle

Colorado

Fulford 

Connecticut

Fenwick 

Delaware

Hartley 

Florida

Brewster 

Georgia

Tate City 

Hawaii

Manele 

Idaho

Warm River 

Illinois

Valley City 

Indiana

River Forest 

Iowa

Beaconsfield  

Kansas

Freeport 

Kentucky

South Park View

Louisiana

Mound 

Maine

Littlejohn Island 

Maryland

Port Tobacco Village 

Massachusetts

Popponesset Island 

Michigan

Pilgrim 

Minnesota

Funkley  

Mississippi

Satartia 

Missouri

Mound 

Montana

Elkhorn 

Nebraska

Monowi 

Nevada

Logan Creek 

New Hampshire

Blodgett Landing 

New Jersey

Tawistock 

New Mexico

Newkirk 

New York

Daring Harbor 

North Carolina

Dellview 

North Dakota

Ruso

Ohio

Rendville 

Oklahoma

Lotsee 

Oregon

Lonerock 

Pennsylvania

Centralia 

Rhode Island

Watch Hill 

South Carolina

Smyrna 

South Dakota

Hillsview

Tennessee

Saulsbury 

Texas

Guerra 

Utah

Bonanza 

Vermont

East Montpelier 

Virginia

Mappsburg 

Washington

Laurier 

West Virginia

Thurmond 

Wisconsin

Odanah 

Wyoming

Lost Springs

This post was originally published in 2016.

 

