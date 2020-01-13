Tim McGraw Announces 2020 Here On Earth Tour Dates

Tim McGraw is hitting the road this year and he's bringing along some special guests. The Here On Earth Tour will kick off on July 10 in Syracuse, New York and hit over 25 cities, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and St. Louis, before wrapping up in September at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Luke Combs will join McGraw for two stadium shows (Los Angeles and Philadelphia), while Midland and Ingrid Andress will open for the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer throughout the tour.

Tickets for select dates will go on sale on Jan. 24.

Last year, McGraw released two books: Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation, a collaboration with presidential historian Jon Meacham, and the New York Times bestseller Grit and Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, a health and fitness book.

Tim McGraw 2020 Tour Dates:

July 10 - Syracuse, NY -- St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 - Hartford, CT -- Xfinity Theatre

July 12 - Wilkes-Barre, PA -- Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 - Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 17 - Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 - Bristow, VA -- Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 - Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center

July 24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center

July 25 - Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage

July 30 - Canandaigua, NY -- Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Artist Center

July 31 - Burgettstown, PA -- S&T Bank Music Park

August 1 - Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 - Austin, TX -- Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 7 - Houston, TX -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

August 8 - Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion

August 13 - Albuquerque, NM -- Isleta Amphitheater

August 14 - Phoenix, AZ -- Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 15 - San Diego, CA -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 - Mountain View, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 22 - Sacramento, CA -- Toyota Amphitheatre

August 27 - Salt Lake City, UT -- USANA Amphitheatre

August 28 - Boise, ID -- Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 29 - Portland, OR -- Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 4 - Los Angeles, CA -- SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

September 12 - Philadelphia, PA -- Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

September 17 - Tuscaloosa, AL -- Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

September 18 - Atlanta, GA -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 24 - St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 25 - Indianapolis, IN -- Ruoff Music Center

September 26 - Chicago, IL -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre