Thomas Rhett, Wife Lauren Share Adorable Snapshot of Daughter Lennon Love's 4th Birthday Party

The third youngest child of Thomas Rhett and his spouse Lauren Akins, Lennon Love turned 4 last Saturday (Feb. 10). On Tuesday (Feb. 13), her famous father posted a sweet tribute that included an Instagram carousel of pictures from the youngster's birthday party.

"Happy belated 4th birthday Lennon Love," Rhett wrote. "I love you more than words can say. Please quit growing up so fast!"

The four pictures show Lennon Love taking in what appears to be a party themed around Disney's 2002 film "Lilo & Stitch."

The cake includes a surfboard decoration that reads "Lelo," which is an apparently short for Lennon Love. The birthday girl's also shown wearing a dress identical to the one worn by the Lilo character and clinging to a plush doll of Stitch.

Akins posted a tribute to her daughter that includes images of Lennon Love taking in a snow day, wearing a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform and enjoying time with her family.

"Happy 4th birthday our sweet little LeLo (a few days late)," Akins wrote. "Lennon, you are queen of candy, curls, laughter, dress up and OUR HEARTS. You bring us so much joy Lennon Love."

Lennon Love has two older sisters: Willa Gray, 8, and Ada James, 6.

"Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my whole life," Rhett wrote on Instagram when announcing Lennon Love's birth. "Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I'm so grateful for my beautiful growing family."

Youngest sister Lillie is 2 years old.

Rhett met his future wife in their hometown of Valdosta, Ga. The high school sweethearts wed in 2012. In 2015, they adopted their oldest child, Willa Gray.