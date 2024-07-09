This Actor Has No Idea Who Bruce Springsteen Is Despite Meeting And Taking A Photo With Him

Come on, you took pictures with the guy. It's one thing if you're significantly younger than Bruce Springsteen, that's a credible excuse. Or you're an international superstar and aren't "America-coded" like we are. But when there are so many social roadblocks in the way and you take photos with a person, the questions begin to pile up.

Our subject is Cara Delevingne, a model from England. You may also remember her in Paper Towns, Suicide Squad (yeah, that one, sadly), or American Horror Story: Delicate. Per The Sunday Times, Delevingne and her girlfriend met Springsteen at Glastonbury Music Festival back in ye old 2022. Apparently, Leah Mason is the more cultured one in the couple!

"We teach each other so many things. Two years ago we were backstage at Glastonbury and we took a photo with this guy," Delevingne recounted. "I said to Leah afterwards, 'who was that?' She was like, 'What? That was Bruce Springsteen!' I had no idea what he looked like. She thinks that's blasphemy."

To be fair, though, once you know Delevingne's musical tastes, everything starts to make sense! "Leah likes old rock, Fleetwood Mac, whereas I like R&B and old-school hip-hop, like the Notorious BIG," Delevingne said. "And I love the wave of lesbians in music now, like Chappell Roan and Reneé Rapp."

Honestly? Delevingne redeemed herself with that musical selection. I'm not mad about any of that!

It's surreal when you think about it. There are so many celebrities I also only know due to their legacy and not necessarily their face. I'll confess what I now know to be a cardinal entertainment sin. For the longest time, I genuinely thought Vin Diesel and Bruce Willis were the same dude. Or at the very least, if you showed me pictures from movies they've been in, I would've had a hard time distinguishing between the two.

I promise it's not because they're both bald. I'm a member of the Bald Brigade, too! I'd never speak ill of my hairless brothers! But, come on. Pull up a side-by-side of the two of them real quick. Can you blame my younger self?