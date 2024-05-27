Bruce Springsteen Postpones Shows For Second Time On Doctor's Orders

Bruce Springsteen is once again postponing his concerts. The singer had to postpone four European show due to ongoing health issues. The singer is having issues with his vocal cords. He postponed shows at the Letnany Airport in Prague, Czech Republic on May 28 and June 1 and 3 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

In a social media announcement, Springsteen's team wrote, "Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to Postpone Prague and Milan Shows Under Doctor's Direction, European Stadium Tour Resumes June 12 in Madrid."

It continued, "Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days. With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."

Fans React To Bruce Springsteen News

In response to the news, fans wished Springsteen a speedy recovery. One wrote, "No amount of pizza will make me feel better about this." Another wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery." Yet another wrote, "Love you Bruce...feel better soon! We all know how hard this is for you."

It's the second time that Springsteen has postponed shows in recent years. The singer postponed multiple shows last year. He revealed he was battling peptic ulcer disease. That postponement was great with 24 shows affected. He has since rescheduled those shows and added more to his schedule, hoping for a big comeback this year.

Since then, Springsteen appeared to be rocking along. "We came out last night, and I was like, 'What is this weather? Driving rain, wind roaring,' " Springsteen said at a rainy show on May 22 in England. "But standing in front of me, in the rain, I realized: These are my people." His voice however appeared affected during this event. He sounded hoarse.

We hope Springsteen makes a speedy recovery.