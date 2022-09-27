Editor's Note: This article was originally published in 2021. We're sharing it again as part of our month long celebration of Texas.

Chip and Joanna Gaines created an empire all from their hometown of Waco, Texas. Fans from all over the world come to Texas to visit Chip and Jo's beloved Magnolia Market at the Silos to stock up on the couples' signature decor.

The Market has become a must-stop if you're traveling through the Fixer Upper town. After your morning at The Silos, here are 13 more things to do in the city of Waco.

See a Show at the Waco Hippodrome

The Waco Hippodrome is the city's premiere live music venue. The theater has been bringing live entertainment to the Heart of Texas since 1914. If you're stopping by to visit Chip and Jo's shops, treat yourself to a night at the historic venue.

Cameron Park Zoo

Cameron Park Zoo is located in Waco's beautiful Cameron Park that sits next to the Brazos River. Take a few hours of your day and enjoy visiting the animals in their natural habitat exhibits. You may even find time for an ice cream cone or two.

Dr Pepper Museum

Dr Pepper is a staple in Texas culture. And no day trip to Waco is compete without spending a day at one of the city's best tourist attractions: the old Dr Pepper bottling plant. The 100-year-old building reopened to the public in 1991. The museum is home to the W. W. Clements Free Enterprise Institute, created in 1997 to educate school children and adults about the economic system of America. The program uses the soft drink industry as a model to teach students about developing, producing and marketing products.

Feeling thirsty after your tour? Stop by the soda fountain for a signature Dr Pepper float.

Waco Downtown Farmer's Market

The Farmer's Market is located in the heart of downtown Waco and is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy local vendors, locally grown produce and a morning full of small-town family fun. Plus, it's only a half-mile walk from the Magnolia Market (right down 6th street.)

Austin Avenue

The whole family will love a walk down Austin Avenue. Search for the oldest antique, the cutest home decor or the perfect souvenir from a gift shop. Shops like Spice Village, The Findery and Magnolia Market will keep you busy while you walk off morning brunch!

Waco Mammoth National Monument

During the Ice Age, 14-foot tall Columbian Mammoths roamed the state of Texas. Today, you can see where their fossils were discovered near the Bosque River in Waco.

Mayborn Museum Complex

The Mayborn Natural Science and Cultural History Museum Complex at Baylor University is a great place to visit to dig deeper into your love of fossils.

Waco Suspension Bridge

The Waco Suspension Bridge and Riverwalk are a highlight of Waco's downtown. The bridge was completed in 1870 and is a treasure of downtown Waco. The bridge was used as a Chisholm Trail crossing and, at the time of its completion, was the longest single-span suspension bridge west of the Mississippi. The bridge was built with the same material as the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

The bridge is surrounded by Indian Spring Park on the west side and Martin Luther King, Jr. park on the east side.

The Waco Riverwalk is seven miles of multi-use trails that follow the beautiful Brazos River. The Riverwalk stretches from Baylor University to Cameron Park and passes underneath the Suspension Bridge.

Texas Sports Hall of Fame

In 1951, Texas became the first state to honor its athletes with a Hall of Fame. 70 years later, over 300 athletes have been inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame is a memorial devoted to honoring the 150 years of Texas Ranger service. The Hall of Fame commemorates 31 Texas Rangers who made strides in the development of the service or gave their lives in the line of duty.

Lake Waco Wetlands

Enjoy an afternoon at Lake Waco Wetlands. The habitat refuge has been around since 2000, when Lake Waco's water rose over seven feet. All nature lovers can enjoy a walk around the lake and learn more about native plants and animals at the education center.

Hawaiian Falls Water Park

Looking for a family friendly getaway? Beat the heat of a central Texas summer day in Waco's Hawaiian Falls lazy river, wave pool, or splash pad.

Baylor University Campus

Baylor University has one of the most beautiful campuses in the country. Baylor was established during the independence of Texas and is the oldest college in the state. A visit to McLane Stadium, a walk through the BSB Fountain and a guided tour of the university will make you feel like a true Baylor Bear.

