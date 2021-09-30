Where were these when the winter storm hit Texas!? If you ever lose electricity, you have a few DIY options to keep your home warm, but thermal curtains are the most practical way. Invest in thermal curtains for winter, and you'll have some warmth in the case of a power outage and will be able to save some money on your electricity bill throughout winter.

So, how do thermal curtains work? Deconovo says thermal curtains create a dead-air space between the window and the room, reducing the amount of air infiltration and heat transfer. In layman's terms, these curtains have a layer that prevents warm air from escaping out your window! And yes, it's a special layer that your current curtains may not have.

Best Thermal Curtains

Best Under $20

Amazon's Choice for curtains is this bestseller from NICETOWN. First, the pricing is fantastic. They're under $20. Secondly, they have over 74,000 positive ratings, which means they must be good.

A couple of things Amazon customers are raving about: They're noise-reducing, energy-efficient curtains. That's right, these curtains drown outside noise out, making it easier to watch TV (and nap). These insulating curtains balance the room temperature year-round, meaning the summer heat and winter chills are no match for these energy-saving curtains.

If you're reluctant about noise reduction, check out this review, and if you're iffy about them being fantastic room darkening curtains, read the other review.

Best Overall

Deconovo's blackout window curtains come with two panels. They reduce up to 98% of sunlight and streetlights! If you want the room extremely dark, consider a dark color. They block out heat during summer (hello, cheaper energy bills) and insulate heat during cold weather months. No more heat loss!

They are machine washable, just be sure to let them air dry. Do not tumble dry and iron on low heat.

Read More: Canopy Bed Curtains Make Bedrooms Extra Cozy

Best Under $10

Grab these $10 blackout curtains from Walmart to keep cold air out of your home this winter. The budget-friendly home decor curtains might be cheap, but they are still high-quality.

With nearly 8,000 ratings, these curtains are a great addition to your home if you're buying for several rooms. Grab standard curtain rods for optimal coverage.

Machine wash cold and line dry.

Best for Washer & Dryer-Friendly

These curtains block out UV rays, noise and are stylish. If Easy-Going is a brand you know and love, you won't be dissatisfied with this pick. Wash in cold water and tumble dry on low.

Best Short Curtains

If you need short curtains for bathrooms, offices, or dorms, here's a fantastic pick! The $18 curtains would look great in kitchens where there are tiny windows above kitchen sinks. Keep the kitchen cool or warm, and add privacy to your home.

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Related Videos