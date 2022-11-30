The Best Hostess Gifts Under $40 (They're Better Than A Bottle of Wine!)

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

How many times have you been invited to a dinner party or housewarming and don't know what to show up with? A bottle of wine or some baked goods are great options and are always appreciated -- but if you want to step outside the box (of cookies?), we think there are other fun and affordable options out there. And now that it's the holiday season, you'll probably be going to lots of parties, so now's the time to come up with some useful favorites that you can order now and keep on hand for whenever you need them. So whether you're tagging along to a game night as a plus one or spending the evening at a close family member or friends gathering, the best hostess gifts are useful for the host -- and affordable for you. We like to consider options that can be used during the party, but we also like options that can be used after, whether it's for cleaning up or winding down the day after. After all, throwing a party takes lots of energy! So whether you are looking for a gift for someone you know really well or are stepping into someone's home for the first time, we have you covered with thoughtful choices. Below are some of our favorite picks, ranging from a fun pair of slippers to a bottle of non-alcoholic spirits -- and best of all, they all come in at under $40.

1. A Fancy Bottle Of Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Whether or not your host drinks, they'll be sure to appreciate this high-quality bottle of non-alcoholic spirits from Kin Euphorics. It's an earthy, spicy mix dusted with clove and cinnamon, and can be served hot or cold with mixers like ginger beer or oat milk. Best of all, it contains melatonin to help your host have sweet dreams after a long night of entertaining.

2. A Flower Arrangement They'll Have Forever

This floral arrangement features beautiful white roses and greenery in a glass vase -- but they're made of silk, and won't need to be watered, trimmed, or thrown out in a few days. Reviewers say the wire stems make it easy to assemble and that the faux flowers are high-quality and realistic. The glass vase is also decorated with the ribbon and beads, and it's truly a beautiful gift they are sure to cherish.

3. A Pitcher for Water or Margaritas Makes The Best Hostess Gift

If you're throwing a party, you know you can never have too much glassware -- and whether they're serving up water with dinner or margaritas during Happy Hour, this pitcher and spoon set is beautiful enough to serve as a centerpiece.

4. A Cozy Pair of Slippers

Another gift that prioritizes the hostess and shows how thankful you are to come over, these warm and cozy open-toed slippers are a perfect find. We love the fun print and that they're soft and comfortable, too.

5. A Beautiful Set of High-Quality Tea

Your hostess will love this tea gift set and the opportunity to indulge in an artisanal blend of masala chai, earl grey masala chai or sweet green tea -- in fact, she'll never want to step into a Starbucks again knowing that she can make a warm cup right at home. Plus, this set comes in a regal gift box that will earn you some brownie points for your attention to detail and creativity.

6. A Bath Pillow For A Relaxing Day After Hosting

You will be the most loved guest at this dinner party if you present the hostess with this luxury bath pillow. After all the cooking and preparing she's done all day, she will enjoy some self-care the next day with this. It offers patent-pending ergonomic neck support, a soft and breathable fast-drying fabric, and suction cups to keep from sliding while she relaxes. Reviewers especially love the washing bag that is included to keep it clean and tidy for long term use. You can also pair it with these lavender Epsom salts and still keep it under $40.

7. A Cheeseboard With All The Trimmings

Cheese and crackers, anyone? Your hostess friend will want to keep throwing parties all year long, thanks to this adorable cheese and charcuterie board set made with premium bamboo wood. It comes with four cheese knives and a hidden drawer for storage, so she may even be encouraged to include a surprising snack or two in the future. Reviewers love how the tools are stored inside so you can't lose them or scratch them up.

8. A Fun Party Game To Play With Cocktails

While the hostess is busy preparing all the delicious food and drinks for the party, she may have forgotten about the entertainment. Solve that problem with this trivia card game with a twist: Instead of gaining points by getting answers correct, you lose points for missing questions about things that are common knowledge. This is guaranteed to induce laughter and spark conversation, and is one of the best hostess gifts you can find for $20.

9. A Fun Holiday Puzzle

A puzzle is the perfect gift for a small gathering or a few drinks with friends -- and this 1000-piece puzzle is a gorgeous and fun holiday option for such an occasion. Put on a cozy fire, gather around the coffee table, and build this puzzle with the rest of your group. Plus, once completed, this beautiful illustration can be laminated into a wall decor piece.

10. A Set of High-Quality Dish Towels

These beautiful dish towels come in a set of six and will make a great gift the host will be sure to use during clean-up. They're made of 100% cotton, and come in a variety of fun colors and patterns to match the host's kitchen.

11. A Fun Advent Calendar Full of Chocolate

Instead of a box of chocolates or cookies, try gifting this fun advent calendar from Lindt. It comes with 24 fun pieces of chocolate from popular brand Lindt, and is sure to be a hit -- especially if your host has kids.

This article was published in November 2022 and has been added to by the Wide Open Spaces Commerce Team.