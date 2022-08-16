Forty-five years ago, the world was shocked and devastated to hear that Elvis Presley had passed away at the young age of 42. News quickly spread through the media that what would be revealed as a lethal combination of prescription drugs tragically took Presley's life. For days, it was the biggest news story in the world as loved ones and fans came together to honor the life and legacy of the King. His career wasn't necessarily at a high point when he passed, but that didn't matter. The world remembered Elvis for the incredible talent he was, marking this moment as one of the most devastating pop culture losses of all time.

President Jimmy Carter even gave an official statement about Presley's passing and the special impact his career had on the world and pop culture as a whole.

"Elvis Presley's death deprives our country of a part of itself," Carter wrote. "He was unique and irreplaceable. More than 20 years ago, he burst upon the scene with an impact that was unprecedented and will probably never be equaled. His music and his personality, fusing the styles of white country and black rhythm and blues, permanently changed the face of American popular culture. His following was immense, and he was a symbol to people the world over of the vitality, rebelliousness, and good humor of his country."

If you've seen the recent biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler, you've seen that the film addresses the superstar's manager Col. Tom Parker and the role he played in Presley's drug use. It was a tragic tale that the singer was stuck performing in Las Vegas when he had dreamed of traveling the world, even though he put on one of the greatest residencies in Vegas history. From his unique moves on stage to his repertoire of hits ranging from "Jailhouse Rock" to "Can't Help Falling in Love," Presley is arguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time, with a passionate fan base to this day.

Following his death, it's estimated that thousands of fans flocked to Graceland along the processional route from Presley's family home to Forest Hill Cemetery, where he was buried next to his mother. Fans lined Elvis Presley Boulevard for hours and hours, with some passing out from the Memphis summer heat. Police officers, ambulances and EMTs were on standby at the chaotic scene for public safety.

Robert Hilburn, a Los Angeles Times music critic at the time, flew to Memphis to cover the local reaction to the devastating news. He told Variety that the turnout at the funeral and mourning in the streets was overwhelming.

"It was just overwhelming, the turnout," Hilburn explained. "It was like a member of the family died... That's what struck me, the depth of the emotion. It was a local boy - he didn't move to New York or L.A. He had a house out here, but he lived in Graceland, he lived in Memphis, he stayed in his hometown."

Hilburn established that everyone in town seemed to have a story about the beloved musician. "My God, you couldn't walk five feet without getting another anecdote or another angle," he said. "It was there, you didn't have to dig for it. I went across the street to the café, just to talk to some people, but I noticed the jukebox was unplugged. The guy said it was too painful - people were crying. Wherever you stepped, it just came at you. You had to push people away who wanted to talk. For Memphis, this was it. This was like the President of the United States for them."

Ever since 1977, fans have commemorated the day the world lost Presley. Every year the city of Memphis honors him with Elvis Week, which includes a 5K, concerts, special speakers and a unique environment for Elvis fans to come together to celebrate his music. Though the love Presley receives from fans continues to today, nothing compares to the outpouring of love he received when the world first heard of his death.