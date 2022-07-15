12 Romantic Elvis Presley Songs We 'Can't Help Falling in Love' With

Elvis Presley was one of the most influential artists in the history of rock and roll and all of music. With countless hits, awards and accolades to his name, Presley left a mark on the world that won't soon be replicated. While the icon was known for rowdy tunes like "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock," he could also perform a swooning love song like no other. Here are 12 of Elvis Presley's best love songs. 12. "Are You Lonesome Tonight" Presley's voice aches with loneliness on this cover of a 1926 song written by Roy Turk and Lou Handman. Presley recorded the song in 1960, following his two years of service in the U.S. Army.

11. "Don't Be Cruel"

A signature song for The King, "Don't Be Cruel" finds Presley pining over lost love.

10. "Unchained Melody"

If you've seen the 2022 biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, you know that Presley's performance of the Righteous Brothers "Unchained Melody" is featured prominently. And for good reason. The song, which charted after Presley's death in 1977, is one of the legend's most stirring vocal performances.

9. "Always On My Mind" "Always On My Mind," a regretful ballad that finds the narrator begging for "one more chance to keep you satisfied," was first recorded by Brenda Lee, but Presley made it a hit -- a decade before Willie Nelson would have his own No. 1 smash with the song.

8. "A Big Hunk 'A Love"

Throughout his more than 20-year career, Elvis Presley's sound evolved a bit, but no one can forget the classic 1950s rock sound that introduced him. That sound is showcased in his 1959 tune, "A Big Hunk 'A Love." One of his many classic tunes, this song finds Presley asking for "a big 'a hunk of love" from a love interest. The tune features that classic '50s rock and roll sound with quick guitars, piano, "doo-wop" background singers and Presley's signature voice. This song was a hit for Presley, landing at No. 1.

7. "Burning Love"

"Burning Love" is another classic Elvis love song. Released in 1972, this song finds the King singing about all the great things about true love. He feels his "temperature rising" as he sings to a love interest about the level of his love. "Your kisses lift me higher / Like the sweet song of a choir / You light my morning sky / With burning love," he sings. At the end of the song, Presley repeats the phrase, "A hunk of burning love," which has become one of his most classic phrases and hearkens back to his song, "A Big Hunk 'A Love." "Burning Love" reached No. 1 on the charts.

6. "I Want You, I Need You, I Love You"

Presley sings his heart out in the 1956 song, "I Want You, I Need You, I Love You." Released in his early career in 1956, this song finds the then-young Elvis crooning to a love interest for whom he feels particularly strong. He essentially pours his heart out to her, singing "Won't you please be my own? / Never leave me alone / 'Cause I die Every time we're apart / I want you, I need you, I love you / With all my heart." The song features a '50s rock rhythm and it landed at No. 1 for the King.

5. "It's Now Or Never"

"It's Now Or Never" is an Elvis Presley song that even the most casual fans will recognize. In this tune, Presley sings to a love, convincing her that the time is right for them to take a chance. The song features a fun beat, and of course, Presley's Classic voice. "It's Now Or Never" landed at No. 1 in the 1960.

4. "The Wonder of You"

"The Wonder of You" is another sweet Elvis Presley love song, and it was released by him in 1970. The tune was originally recorded by Ray Peterson, and it became a No. 1 hit for Prelsey in the UK and a Top 10 hit in the United States. With its sweet lyrics and sweeping instrumentation, the song became a fan-favorite at many of his concerts throughout the years.

3. "Love Me Tender"

"Love Me Tender" is one of Presley's most classic love songs. Released from his self-titled album in 1956, this lullaby-like love ballad features simple guitar and Presley's low voice as he sings about looking for love. The lyrics and Presley's voice shine due to the stripped-back production. "Love me tender, love me sweet / Never let me go / You have made my life complete / And I love you so," he sings. The song was released for the film of the same name, and it landed at No. 1. 2. "(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear" Presley has plenty of slow, committed love ballads, but in "(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear," he speeds things up a bit. In this '50s bop, Presley sings to a love interest with a simple request: to let him be her Teddy Bear. The song is peppered with classic '50s production, complete with bouncy piano and background vocals. The tune was one of Presley's many hits from the '50s, landing at No. 1.

1. "Can't Help Falling in Love"