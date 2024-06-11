The Who's Roger Daltrey Claims The Internet Killed Concerts

Video killed the radio star. Then, the internet eventually killed the traditional music video viewing. Now, it's ruining concerts, according to The Who's Roger Daltrey.

In an interview with Gary Graff of Billboard, the rock icon is extremely reluctant to talk about what to expect on the tour. If you're interested, come watch the show. If not, stay at home. "I'm not gonna talk about songs," Daltrey shrugs. "Too many people reveal songs. There's no surprises left with concerts these days, 'cause everybody wants to see the setlist. I'm f—-ing sick of it."

Furthermore, he argues that the internet spoils the magic of going to shows, never knowing what to expect. Roger argues there needs to be distance between performer and fan. "Who wants to know what's coming next? People forget about surprises. I can't stand it," he explains. ""Why not just start to listen to the bloody show in the toilet, then?"

Roger Daltrey Relents With a Few Details of His Setlist

As much as Daltrey grows weary of the spoiler alerts on the internet, he does ease up for a couple of key pieces of information. For starters, you're absolutely going to hear The Who's classic "Won't Get Fooled Again." However, there is a kicker. It won't be exactly how you expect it to sound. "We don't use a tape loop for the instrumentation," he explains. "We do it on real instruments. It just takes it off the rails and gives me more room as a singer."

Moreover, you aren't going to hear Roger yelp out his trademark scream at the end of the song. That's the audience's job now. "I'm not gonna do the scream. I'm gonna get the f—-ing audience to do the scream. I've done that scream for 55 years, and I've had enough of it," he expresses. "I don't even want to try it now; it's brutal on the vocal cords. They can do the scream, and I'll do everything else. I'm more into singing these days. At the age of 80, I think I deserve to be."

Hopefully, Roger Daltrey's tour goes well. Maybe concertgoers won't be so glued to their screens.