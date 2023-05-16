Season 23 of The Voice is currently racing towards the finale, and the Top 5 contestants were selected by fan votes on Monday night (May 15). Team Blake's Grace West is one of the singers who made the cut after Monday's performances, and she earned the votes of fans with a pitch-perfect rendition of Tammy Wynette's "'Til I Can Make It On My Own."

West's version of the classic heartbreak ballad brought plenty of drama to The Voice stage, as she sang alongside a live string orchestra. Dressed in a flowy blue jumpsuit, West stood on a platform above the orchestra as she sang while fog billowed around her. She started the song softly, singing the heart-wrenching first two verses about trying to get over a lost love. By the third verse, West upped the momentum of the song a bit, and she began putting all her effort into belting out the high notes and getting the emotional message across to the audience.

Towards the end of the performance, West walked from her platform to the main stage and turned her voice into overdrive, closing out the song in a solid fashion.

The song had never been performed on The Voice stage, and Shelton gave West immense praise after her performance.

"There's a reason that no one has ever done that song on this show," Shelton told her, according to Taste of Country. "It's because you can't do it, but you just did. I've got to tell you, I will be stunned if you don't make it into the finale. Not because of any other reason than you are absolutely the real deal. To have a 19-year-old up here singing classic country music, it doesn't get any better than that."

West was joined by D.Smooth (Team Kelly), Gina Miles (Team Niall), Sorelle (Team Chance) and NOIVAS (Team Blake) in the Top 5. However, three artists were sent home on Monday night: Ryley Tate Wilson (Team Niall), Ray Uriel (Team Chance) and Holly Brand (Team Kelly).

The remaining artists will battle it out during the live finale part one on Monday, May 22, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 23.