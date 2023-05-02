'The Voice': Team Blake Standout Grace West Advances with Epic Cover of The Judds' 'Love is Alive'

The Voice moved into the first week of the Playoffs round on Monday, May 1, and the remaining members of Team Blake and Team Chance performed to move forward in the competition. One of Shelton's only remaining country singers, Grace West, took to the stage to sing a cover of The Judds' "Love Is Alive."

Dressed in an emerald green dress and black hat, West stood at the microphone with her guitar for the entirety of the performance. Although the performance of the sweet love song didn't include much movement, she told the story of the song through her voice and facial expressions, often smiling at the camera and seemingly inserting herself into the song.

Her vocals also stood out during the performance. Although the song is not a terribly challenging one and doesn't require too large of a vocal range, West showcased smooth and powerful vocals that pair perfectly with country storytelling.

The crowd and judges were clearly impressed with the performance, and Shelton stood up to give his team member applause. Niall Horan was also moved by the performance.

In the end, West's performance of The Judds' classic was enough to get her through to the next round, and Shelton chose her to advance. NOIVAS was the other Team Blake artist chosen to advance to the next round thanks to his show-stopping performance of The Beatles' "Come Together." Shelton's other team members -- Rachel Christine, Kylee Dayne and Mary Kate Connor -- were sent home.

Monday night's Playoffs premiere also included performances from Team Chance, during which two artists advanced and three went home. Contestants from Team Kelly and Team Niall will compete next week during week two of the Playoffs. After the Playoffs conclude, the live Semi-Finals will take place on May 15, followed by the finals on may 22 and the live season 23 finale on May 23.

The Voice currently airs on NBC on Mondays at 8PM ET.