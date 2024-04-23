'The Voice' New Mentors For Season 25 Playoffs Has Viewers Shook

The Voice has been known to shake things up from time to time. But the latest mentors joining the competition has some fans shook and also asking why.

The show added both Saweetie and Maluma as mentors for Dan + Shay and John Legend respectively. While the show acquired Keith Urban as a mega mentor, each team also gets its personal guest mentor as well. Unlike Urban who acts as a go-between for the teams, guest mentors work solely with the contestants for their individual teams.

With teams having to go from five to three before the Live Rounds, things are heating up. So, the contestants need all the guidance they can get. Meanwhile, viewers were surprised by the show's pick of mentors, specifically Saweetie.

Taking to social media, several viewers expressed their surprise and shock at seeing the rapper on the show. One person wrote, "What was saweetie doing on #TheVoice ? lol what is even going on right now lol."

Another one commented, "Saweetie.. as a mentor.. for a singing show..and for Team Dan and Shay?? Who's making these choices?"

Yet another one wrote, "Is this @Saweetie's test run as a coach because....."

'The Voice' New Mentors

Let's take a look at both mentors and their time on The Voice. Maluma makes a certain amount of sense as a guest mentor. For one, he's coached two seasons of the Mexican version La Voz... Mexico as well as the kids' version. That previous experience makes him a natural fit for the show, and it's clear that Maluma knew what he was doing to help Legend. Maluma got the opportunity to work with several contestants on the team, lending technical advice to Nathan Chester for a more energetic performance. He also connected with artist Mafe, thanks to their shared Latin roots. Sadly, Mafe didn't make the top three.

Meanwhile, Saweetie is more of a curveball choice. However, she ended up showing her potential as a future coach, working well alongside Dan + Shay. She ended up giving Anya True advice on how to connect better with the crowd. For one, she suggested the contestant give more eye contact. She gave another contestant Karen Waldrup this advice, "Don't strive for perfection, strive for personality."

So overall, while both artists may not have immediately been on anyone's potential lists, they proved they were the right fits for the job. They offered sound advice to the teams.