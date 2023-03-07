'The Voice': Neil Salsich Lands Four Chair Turn with Hank Williams' 'Honky Tonk Blues'

The Voice is officially underway on NBC, and many singers impressed the coaches on Monday night's first episode (March 6). One of those contestants was Neil Salsich, who took the the stage singing a cover of Hank Williams Sr.'s "Honky Tonk Blues."



Salsich brought his acoustic guitar along with him, and he impressed with his dynamic voice that hit the notes powerfully and accurately. Salsich also showcased his country flair throughout the performance, and this especially struck Blake Shelton, who was the first to turn his chair. Kelly Clarkson soon followed with another chair turn, but as she was enjoying the performance, she was blocked by Shelton -- meaning she won't get to have Salsich on her team. New coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan also enjoyed the singer's audition, and they turned their chairs, resulting in a four-chair turn for Salsich.



Each coach clearly wanted the 34-year-old from St. Louis on their team, and they each stated their case for why he should join them. Shelton, of course, played his country music card and invited the singer to join the "last" Team Blake. Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan admitted they don't have as much country music experience, but they pled their case all the same.



In the end, Salsich chose to have Shelton has his coach.



This season is Shelton's last on the show, and so far, he's working to make it his best yet. Shelton shared recently that he began the process of calling it quits when the pandemic hit, but he decided to stay until the world returned to normal. The singer also said that the show has turned his life "upside down in a good way."



The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.



