'The Voice': Kane Brown and Blake Shelton Perform Contemplative 'Different Man' in Season 22 Finale

The Voice season 22 finale took place on Tuesday night (Dec. 13) on NBC, and country star Kane Brown joined to perform the title track from his latest album, Different Man, with Blake Shelton.

With an industrial-style backdrop, Brown kicked off the slow-burning tune, singing the first verse and chorus about being destined for a different life than the one that is socially acceptable. Specifically, the song comes from the perspective of someone who dreams of pursuing a music career, and that becomes clear as Brown sings the chorus.

"What if I was made for the stage / What if I was made for the lights / What if I was chosen to write the stories / Wasn't built to work the line / Oh, what if I was different / Would I wanna be different?" Brown sings.

Shelton then joined, beginning the second verse while sitting on a step offstage and then walking onstage as the crowd cheered. Brown and Shelton then sang together during the bridge, building the song's momentum as they grappled with how to achieve this dream. They then finish the tune with one final, high-powered chorus.

"Feels like I'm stuck in this rut / Tryin' to spin my way out, I can't figure it out / Don't know how / How I'm supposed to tell mama and daddy / Without them mad at me but I'm breaking down / I'm breaking down," they sing in the bridge.

The Voice finale featured plenty of star-studded performances, including Breland, who sang "For What It's Worth," and Kelly Clarkson, who performed "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," among others. The night also featured the Top 5 contestants performing with their coaches. Shelton, of course, represented country well by performing "Hillbilly Bone" with Bryce Leatherwood and "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow" with Brayden Lape.

The competition was tough on this season of the show, and final contestants Lape, Leatherwood, Bodie, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona were all deserving of the win. In the end, Leatherwood went home as the winner, and Blake Shelton collected his ninth win as a coach.

