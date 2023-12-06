'The Voice': Jordan Rainer Fights for Instant Save With Patty Loveless Cover

The Top 9 artists were selected on Monday night's episode of "The Voice," but after the Top 8 were announced, the remaining four artists had to perform one last time to earn the Instant Save. The final four artists who fought to stay in the competition were Team Reba's Jordan Rainer, Team Gwen's Tanner Massey and Kara Tenae and Team Legend's Azán. Rainer gave her last performance all she had as she covered Patty Loveless' "Blame It On Your Heart."

Rainer had to go straight from the contestant lineup to her performance, and she took on the song with confidence. While Rainer sometimes stays near the microphone stand and plays an instrument during her performances, she took the mic in hand and interacted with the audience during this last-chance performance. She also took her glasses off midway through so fans could see her face. She brought energy to the classic, upbeat heartbreak song while continuing to showcase her unique artist identity in the process.

Coach Niall Horan commented that he "can't understand" how Rainer was in the position to need an Instant Save. He cited her consistency throughout the competition and said it would be a "shame" to lose a personality like Rainer.

McEntire echoed this statement, saying Rainer "worked her butt off" and deserves to stay. She also mentioned the singer's fun personality.

Before the results were announced, Rainer sent a final statement to her coach, McEntire.

"Thank you for believing in me. Thank you so much for being an incredible inspiration to me," she said. "I'll tell you what, if this is where the journey ends for me, if I get knocked down, us Southeast Oklahomans, we know how to get back up."

After each artist gave their best "last-chance performance" host Carson Daly opened up voting for five minutes for one artist to be saved. In the end, Rainer's performance earned her enough votes to secure the Instant Save, and she was announced as the final Top 9 contestant.

"The Voice" airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.