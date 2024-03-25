'The Voice' Bringing Back One Country Star as Mentor Has Fans Thrilled

The Voice is where super stars and rising talents collide, and the show is bringing one fan favorite back into the mix. The Voice recently announced that Keith Urban will return as a mega mentor, and fans can't contain their excitement.

Urban previously appeared on Season 15 of the show as an advisor for Blake Shelton. Sadly, it doesn't look like there's a reunion in the cards this time. However, fans were happy to have Urban joining the fold once again.

Responding on X, one person wrote, "Best news ever ; Keith will be great." Another commented, "THE freakin BEST mentor ever ???!!! SO happy ?!!" Yet another consider the potential crossover this brings. They wrote, "It's interesting that The Voice has secured another American Idol alum for the show and with Katy Perry leaving Idol will she be next?"

One viewer said the news would get them to watch the show again. They wrote, "Well, this gives me the best excuse to go back to watching The Voice. I'll always watch it for Keith Urban. Keep that in mind if you're looking for a new coach."

Keith Urban Talks Mentoring Outside of 'The Voice'

As fans know, it's not the first time that Urban has appeared in a music competition. He famously acted as judge for several seasons of American Idol. He later returned to that show as a mentor as well.

Speaking with Billboard, Urban reflected on the importance of having a good mentor. He said, "I think song choice has been key.... I think what I am gonna try and do is find things that really play to their strengths. It's such an interesting balancing act, with songs that you love but maybe they don't play to your strengths, so trying to find something that's going to really have them shine will be key for me."

Urban has had mentors along the way as well. Mentors bring out the best in an artist.

He continued, "I think a big part of growing as an artist is knowing what advice to take but also knowing what advice to completely discard, no matter who is saying it to you. Your path and creative expression may be something so incredibly unique that it just breaks every rule. So I'm a big believer in looking for the strength of an artist — the passion, hunger, curiosity and dedication to it. And at the end of the day, you have to believe in yourself and the journey that you are on. It's the only thing that will navigate you through all of the shine blockers and the naysayers out there."